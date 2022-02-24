Want to buy trendy jewellery? Here are some tips
A talking-point statement piece should be your next big jewellery buy; let us help with it
Fashion’s current love of maximalism has hit the jewellery market. Super-sized pendants and medals are fast evolving, a vital season trend. We're seeing lots of tints and statement designs, adding drama and appeal to collections globally. Big loops, clustered patterns, drop earrings, chunky charms, and designs with a statement are ruling the style trends.
Mixing and matching jewellery, in general, will be beneficial when it comes to figuring out how to wear statement jewellery, and here's The Mauve Unitx guide to help you through it
Statement necklace: If you're going for a statement chain, consider the kinds of neckline you'll be sporting and the necklace length you'd like to wear with it. Statement pieces can be worn higher on your neck against your skin, perhaps peeking out from a partly open shirt. Alternatively, you can wear longer pendants or necklaces to layer the look and exciting details. Strapless, off-the-shoulder, scoop-necked, or v-necked dresses and covers are ideal, as it allows your statement piece to shine. Avoid colliding with your bold pieces by wearing halter necks, collars, and detailing.
Statement earrings: Statement earrings draw attention up toward your face, so ideally, wear them when you're wearing bold shoes or a dress or top with a bold print. Those bold pieces draw attention to that area of your body, so add a brace of statement earrings to draw attention back over to your face.
Opt for simple outfits, like a little black dress, a plain sweater, a basic tee, or a sweatshirt that instantly dress up any outfit and add some personality to a basic outfit. And remember your statement earrings don’t have to be giant to make a statement.
Statement rings, bracelets, and bangles: Rings, bangles, and bracelets are the most overlooked yet pivotal combinations in an outfit. Because rings and bracelets partake in the same space on your body, it’s indeed essential to pay attention to the nuances of constructing a unified look. Finding bracelets/ bangles and rings that are exactly the same tinge can be a pleasurable challenge. But for the utmost part, combining bracelets and rings is each about choosing tinges that are unexpectedly reciprocal, including pink and unheroic gold or turquoise with white gold.
