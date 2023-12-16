Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vitamin D synthesis to improved mood: 7 benefits of morning Sunlight for our health

    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Morning sunlight is a natural elixir for holistic well-being. Beyond brightening our days, it ignites a cascade of health benefits—from fostering vitamin D synthesis to regulating mood and sleep. This brief exposure in the morning not only invigorates our bodies but harmonizes our internal rhythms, promoting physical and mental vitality. Embracing the sun's early rays is a simple yet profound step towards a healthier, happier life

    Vitamin D Synthesis- Sunlight exposure is a natural source of vitamin D. When your skin is exposed to sunlight, it produces vitamin D, which is crucial for bone health, immune function, and overall well-being

    Improved Mood and Mental Health- Sunlight exposure stimulates the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter associated with mood elevation and a sense of well-being. Sunlight exposure has been linked to the alleviation of symptoms of depression and seasonal affective disorder

    Regulation of Circadian Rhythm- Exposure to natural light in the morning helps regulate your body's internal clock, or circadian rhythm. This can improve sleep quality, energy levels, and overall daily functioning

    Better Sleep Quality- Exposure to natural light, especially in the morning, can help regulate melatonin production, the hormone responsible for sleep-wake cycles. This regulation can contribute to better sleep quality and a more consistent sleep pattern

    Enhanced Cognitive Function- Sunlight exposure has been associated with improved cognitive function and alertness. Exposure to natural light in the morning may help you feel more awake and focused throughout the day

    Boosted Immune System- Adequate vitamin D levels, obtained through sunlight exposure, play a role in supporting a healthy immune system. This can help your body defend against infections and illnesses

    Promotion of Healthy Skin- Moderate exposure to morning sunlight can be beneficial for the skin, promoting the synthesis of vitamin D and improving conditions like psoriasis and eczema. However, it's crucial to use sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful UV rays

