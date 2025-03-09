Vastu Tips: Simple remedies to reduce husband-wife arguments at home

A home is beautiful and happy only when husband and wife are loving and harmonious with each other. Children who grow up in that environment also grow up healthy and intelligent. But if husband and wife argue every day, there is irritation in the house. So what to do in such a situation? Let's see what Vastu Shastra says here.

Published: Mar 9, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Marriage is very special. In this relationship, they are each other's support and shadow. Some people's married life is happy, while others have some ups and downs in their lives. There are fights and quarrels. Sometimes these quarrels become so intense that they go to the point of separation. 

Children's minds are hurt when parents fight every day. According to Vastu Shastra, the reason for daily quarrels between husband and wife is Vastu defect. By following certain rules, married life will be happy. Let's see what they are.

Rock salt

Rock salt to the rescue

If quarrels between husband and wife increase, it is very useful to remedy it with rock salt. According to Vastu Shastra, rock salt should be put in small packets and placed in all corners of the house. By doing this, married life will be happy. Also, positive energy increases in the house.


God's idol

God's idol

According to Vastu Shastra, it is very good to place a God's idol in the house. But keep one thing in mind while placing the God's idol in the house. God's idol should never be placed opposite each other. This further increases the conflicts in the family. Also, it is good to place the God's idol facing the front of the house. This spreads positive energy in the house.

Main door

Main door requirements

According to Vastu Shastra, the main door of the house should always be kept clean. Because positive energy and negative energy enter the house through this. If you do not keep the main door clean, negative energy spreads in the house. This increases the problems in the family. So always keep the main door clean. Apart from this, it is very important to keep the northeast corner of the house clean.

