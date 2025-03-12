Vastu Tips: Avoid THESE evening activities for Wealth and Prosperity

Everyone wants to be happy and have plenty of money. But some people don't see results despite their hard work. According to Vastu Shastra, small mistakes can cause a lack of money and peace in the house. So, to keep your house full of wealth, there are certain things you shouldn't do at certain times. Let's take a look at what they are.

Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 12, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

Many people believe that if the house, its contents, and its surroundings follow Vastu, the house will be happy and prosperous. However, according to Vastu, some things should not be done at certain times. Let's see what those things are and when not to do them.

According to Vastu Shastra, certain things should not be done during sunset. Doing so can lead to a shortage of money. Lakshmi Devi leaves the house.

Don't eat

Never eat during sunset.

According to Vastu Shastra, no one should eat during sunset. Because this is the time when God is worshiped.


Donating Curd

According to Vastu Shastra, curd should not be donated during or after sunset. It is related to the planet Venus. It is considered a symbol of wealth.

Don't sleep

Elders say that you should not sleep during sunset. Sleeping during sunset has a bad effect on health and wealth.

Don't sweep

According to Vastu Shastra, a broom should not be used in the house during sunset. Because it is believed that Lakshmi Devi leaves the house if you sweep at this time.

