Vastu-approved colors: How colors impact vastu energy in your home

Read Full Article

Colors have a profound effect on our emotions, mood, and energy. According to Vastu Shastra, the ancient Indian architectural science, choosing the right colors for your home can bring harmony, prosperity, and positivity. Every color carries a unique vibration that influences different aspects of life, from health and relationships to success and peace. Here’s how colors impact Vastu energy and how you can use them to enhance your home’s aura.



Image Credits: Getty- stock image

1. White – Purity and Peace



White symbolizes clarity, peace, and cleanliness. It reflects light and gives an open, airy feel to a space. Ideal for ceilings, meditation rooms, and living spaces, white promotes positivity and mental balance, making it a great choice for overall harmony.

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

2. Yellow – Happiness and Wisdom



Yellow represents brightness, optimism, and wisdom. It is an ideal color for kitchens, study rooms, and pooja (prayer) rooms, as it enhances intelligence, concentration, and spiritual growth. Yellow also brings warmth and joy, making it a welcoming choice for living rooms.



Image Credits: Getty- stock image

3. Grey and Black – Use with Caution



Grey and black symbolize mystery and depth but can also bring heaviness and isolation if overused. While grey can be used for modern decor, black should be avoided in large amounts as it can attract negative energy. If used, it should be balanced with lighter shades.



Image Credits: Getty- stock image

4. Brown – Stability and Strength



Brown symbolizes grounding, stability, and security. It works well in study rooms, offices, and living areas to create a sense of comfort and connection to nature. Wooden textures and earthy tones add warmth and a natural feel to any space.



Image Credits: Getty- stock image

5. Orange – Enthusiasm and Creativity



Orange is a combination of red’s energy and yellow’s happiness. It is great for kids’ rooms, living rooms, and home offices, as it boosts creativity, confidence, and communication. It’s an uplifting color that inspires motivation and social interaction.

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

6. Blue – Calmness and Stability



Blue is a soothing color that promotes relaxation and peace. It is best suited for bedrooms and bathrooms, where a calm atmosphere is essential. Light shades of blue encourage mental clarity and restful sleep, making them an excellent choice for reducing stress.

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

7. Pink – Love and Harmony



Pink represents love, warmth, and emotional harmony. It is ideal for bedrooms and family spaces, as it fosters strong relationships and a nurturing environment. Soft shades of pink can create a romantic and soothing atmosphere.



Image Credits: Getty- stock image

8. Red – Passion and Energy (Use with Caution!)



Red is a powerful color that represents passion, energy, and strength. While it can be used in small accents, too much red may lead to aggression or restlessness. Ideal for dining areas (as it stimulates appetite) and decor elements, red should be used mindfully to maintain a balanced energy flow.



Image Credits: Getty- stock image

9. Green – Healing and Prosperity



Green symbolizes growth, balance, and renewal. It is associated with health and nature, making it perfect for study areas, bedrooms, and spaces where creativity is needed. Green promotes healing energy and is beneficial for individuals looking to restore emotional balance.



Image Credits: Getty- stock image

10. Purple – Luxury and Spirituality



Purple is associated with royalty, luxury, and spirituality. It is a great choice for meditation rooms and pooja rooms, as it enhances spiritual growth and divine energy. Light lavender shades bring relaxation, while deep purples add a regal touch.





Choosing the right colors based on Vastu principles can create a home filled with positive energy, harmony, and well-being. While each color has its unique impact, balance is key mixing shades thoughtfully can ensure a peaceful and vibrant environment. So, the next time you paint your home or redecorate, consider these Vastu color insights for a space that radiates happiness and prosperity!

Latest Videos