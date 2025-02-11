Valentine's Day: Udaipur to Agra; 7 romantic places to visit with this partner this V-day Week

Valentine's Day 2025: Thinking of taking a vacation with your loved one this Valentine's Weekend? Udaipur, Agra are great places to visit. Check out 7 places where you can plan your trip

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 11, 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Valentine's Day 2025: What's more romantic than spending some serene time with your partner this weekend? Udaipur to Agra are 7 places you can visit this weekend for a romantic getaway away from the hustle, bustle of city life

Udaipur - City of Lakes

Spend a romantic weekend overlooking the lake Pichola. With majestic palaces, serene lakes, romantic boat rides, Udaipur provides one the best options to spend some time soaked in romance. Dine at the rooftop restaurant overlooking the city palace for an unforgettable experience

 

 

Manali, Himachal Pradesh – A Snowy Paradise

If you and your partner love snow and adventure, Manali is the perfect choice. Enjoy snowfall, cozy cafes, and scenic views of the Himalayas. Visit Solang Valley for skiing or take a hot spring bath at Vashisht Temple

Goa – Sun, Sand, and Romance

For couples who love beaches, Goa offers stunning sunsets, lively nightlife, and romantic beachside resorts. Enjoy a candlelight dinner by the sea, go for a couple’s spa, or take a sunset cruise on the Mandovi River

Munnar, Kerala – Tea Gardens & Misty Hills

Munnar is a dreamy destination with lush green tea plantations, waterfalls, and cool weather. Take a romantic walk through the tea gardens, visit the Top Station viewpoint, or enjoy a luxurious stay at a hilltop resort

Agra, Uttar Pradesh – The City of Love

No Valentine’s Day trip in India is complete without visiting the Taj Mahal – the ultimate symbol of love. Explore the Mughal-era gardens, take a boat ride on the Yamuna River, or enjoy a rooftop dinner with a view of the Taj

Shillong, Meghalaya – Scotland of the East

A hidden gem for romantic getaways, Shillong offers pristine lakes, misty hills, and mesmerizing waterfalls. Visit Umiam Lake, Elephant Falls, or take a road trip to the dreamy village of Mawlynnong.

 

Andaman & Nicobar Islands – A Romantic Beach Escape

For a private and exotic retreat, visit the Andaman Islands. Explore white sandy beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant coral reefs. Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island, and a candlelight dinner by the shore make for an unforgettable experience

