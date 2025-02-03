Valentine's Day 2025: 5 unique V-day traditions around the World

Valentine’s Day is celebrated in various unique ways across the globe. While many associate the occasion with flowers and chocolates, different countries have their own special customs. Here are some interesting Valentine’s Day traditions from around the world

article_image1
Argentina – A Week of Sweetness

Argentina – A Week of SweetnessIn Argentina, Valentine’s Day is not observed in February but instead, a "Week of Sweetness" is celebrated in July. During this time, couples exchange kisses and gift each other chocolates and sweets. Initially, this tradition began as a commercial initiative but eventually became a significant cultural practice

article_image2

France – A Center of Romance

France is often considered a hub of romance, and it is believed that the first Valentine’s Day card originated there. In 1415, Charles, the Duke of Orleans, sent love letters to his wife while imprisoned. Additionally, the French village named "Valentine" transforms into a romantic destination between February 12 and 14. The village is adorned with love notes, roses, and marriage proposals, creating one of the most picturesque Valentine’s Day celebrations in the world

article_image3

South Korea – A Year-Round Celebration

In South Korea, romantic celebrations are not limited to February 14. The 14th day of each month is dedicated to love in various ways. May is marked as the "Day of Roses," June as the "Day of Kisses," and December as the "Day of Hugs." Additionally, single individuals observe "Black Day" in April by gathering to eat black noodles. This continuous cycle of celebrations makes South Korea’s Valentine’s traditions particularly unique

article_image4

Ghana – National Chocolate Day

Ghana celebrates February 14 as "National Chocolate Day," an initiative introduced by the government in 2007 to promote tourism. Being one of the world’s largest cocoa producers, Ghana uses this day to highlight its chocolate industry. Various performances, musical events, and themed restaurant menus make the occasion special.

article_image5

Bulgaria – A Day for Winemakers

In Bulgaria, Valentine’s Day coincides with "San Trifon Zartan," a festival dedicated to winemakers. Couples, both young and old, mark the day by sharing a glass of local wine, combining love and tradition in a distinct celebration

