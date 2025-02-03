Valentine's Day 2025: 5 Gifts to avoid giving your partner for a perfect celebration

Avoid these gifts on Valentine's Day 2024 according to Vastu.  Learn which presents are considered inauspicious for your relationship.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 12:53 PM IST

Valentine’s Day is a special occasion to express love, but some gifts carry superstitions or meanings that might not be ideal. Here are five gifts to avoid: handkerchiefs, footwear, silver jewelry, perfume, and sharp objects—each with its own potential negative connotation.
 

article_image2

Handkerchief:
Handkerchiefs are often linked to superstitions about separation, implying that gifting one could signal an impending breakup. While the superstition exists, handkerchiefs can symbolize promises and commitment. However, unless you’re ready for a serious relationship, it’s best to avoid this gift.


 

article_image3

Footwear:
Gifting shoes is often avoided due to the belief that they symbolize "walking away" or signify a breakup. While this superstition persists, shoes can be a thoughtful and practical gift if they align with the recipient’s preferences and fit well.

 

article_image4

Silver:
Silver jewelry is sometimes avoided due to the belief that it can cause a relationship to "fade." Though these superstitions exist, silver items hold value and can make meaningful gifts. It’s better to gift silver when the relationship is well-established.

article_image5

Perfume:
Perfume is sometimes considered an unlucky gift because it fades, symbolizing a fading relationship. While this belief is rooted in superstition, perfume can be a lovely and personal gift, reflecting your partner’s unique personality and scent preferences, without negative implications.

 

article_image6

Sharp Objects:
Sharp objects like knives or scissors are generally seen as bad luck gifts, linked to danger or potential harm. While it’s best to avoid these items unless your partner has a specific need or hobby, they can still be meaningful in those cases.

