Unhealthy cooking methods: Avoid these for better health

Whether we do anything or not as soon as we wake up in the morning... hunger strikes in the stomach. Every human being on this earth has hunger. To satisfy that hunger, everyone eats the food they like. It is also an absolute truth that we cannot live without that food. But... if we want to eat, someone has to cook... Cooking doesn't mean... you can't just put anything in it and cook it. There is a method to it. Cooking should be done in a systematic way. There is a method for any dish. The taste comes only if you cook something in a certain way... and it also gives us health when we eat it. However... the cooking method has become very easy these days. They changed all the methods according to our comfort. But... by changing it and cooking in some ways... we are putting our own health at risk. No matter how healthy the vegetables you cook are, if the cooking method is not right, the nutrients in those vegetables will not reach us. And.. let's find out what kind of method should not be cooked

These are unhealthy cooking methods

When it comes to unhealthy cooking, the first thing that comes to mind for many is deep frying. We think that deep fried foods are not good for health and they are high in fats. But.. more than that... there are healthy cooking methods. We mistakenly eat them thinking they are healthy. Let's know what they are now



Air Fryer

These days, many people are using air fryers to cook without oil and thinking that it is healthy. They think it's healthy because it doesn't contain oil. Unlike traditional deep frying, air fryers use hot air to cook food, providing a similar texture with less oil. However, using some oils produces trans fats, which pose a greater risk to our health. Also, air circulation causes uneven cooking, which leads to undercooked or overcooked portions

Grilling

Grilling is also being used more and more these days to cook food. Grilled chicken, grilled cheese, grilled fish are some of our favorite snacks. But at high temperatures, grilling over an open flame produces harmful compounds called heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). These compounds have been linked to some serious illnesses



Nonstick pan

Non-stick pans have taken over all the kitchens in the world. They are convenient to use. They think that healthy food can be prepared with less oil. But non-stick pans often have a polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) coating, often called Teflon. Overheating these pans or using metal utensils on them can cause the release of toxic fumes and particles

Microwave

Cooking in the microwave has also become common these days. Due to this, the loss of nutrients is very high. People use microwaves to heat food and use particulate containers. But... chemicals are released from it. It contaminates food. This will cause us harm. So... eating food in the microwave is also not good for health



