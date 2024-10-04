Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Unhealthy cooking methods: Avoid these for better health

    No matter how healthy the vegetables you cook are, if the cooking method is not right, the nutrients in those vegetables will not reach us. And.. let's find out what kind of method should not be cooked

    article_image1
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 4:26 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    Whether we do anything or not as soon as we wake up in the morning... hunger strikes in the stomach. Every human being on this earth has hunger. To satisfy that hunger, everyone eats the food they like. It is also an absolute truth that we cannot live without that food. But... if we want to eat, someone has to cook... Cooking doesn't mean... you can't just put anything in it and cook it. There is a method to it. Cooking should be done in a systematic way. There is a method for any dish. The taste comes only if you cook something in a certain way... and it also gives us health when we eat it. However... the cooking method has become very easy these days. They changed all the methods according to our comfort. But... by changing it and cooking in some ways... we are putting our own health at risk. No matter how healthy the vegetables you cook are, if the cooking method is not right, the nutrients in those vegetables will not reach us. And.. let's find out what kind of method should not be cooked

    article_image2

    These are unhealthy cooking methods

    When it comes to unhealthy cooking, the first thing that comes to mind for many is deep frying. We think that deep fried foods are not good for health and they are high in fats. But.. more than that... there are healthy cooking methods. We mistakenly eat them thinking they are healthy. Let's know what they are now
     

    article_image3

    Air Fryer

    These days, many people are using air fryers to cook without oil and thinking that it is healthy. They think it's healthy because it doesn't contain oil. Unlike traditional deep frying, air fryers use hot air to cook food, providing a similar texture with less oil. However, using some oils produces trans fats, which pose a greater risk to our health. Also, air circulation causes uneven cooking, which leads to undercooked or overcooked portions

    article_image4

    Grilling

    Grilling is also being used more and more these days to cook food. Grilled chicken, grilled cheese, grilled fish are some of our favorite snacks. But at high temperatures, grilling over an open flame produces harmful compounds called heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). These compounds have been linked to some serious illnesses
     

    article_image5

    Nonstick pan

    Non-stick pans have taken over all the kitchens in the world. They are convenient to use. They think that healthy food can be prepared with less oil. But non-stick pans often have a polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) coating, often called Teflon. Overheating these pans or using metal utensils on them can cause the release of toxic fumes and particles

    article_image6

    Microwave

    Cooking in the microwave has also become common these days. Due to this, the loss of nutrients is very high. People use microwaves to heat food and use particulate containers. But... chemicals are released from it. It contaminates food. This will cause us harm. So... eating food in the microwave is also not good for health


     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Smart safety pin hacks to protect your net or lightweight chunni RTM

    Smart safety pin hacks to protect your net or lightweight chunni

    Numerology Predictions for October 4, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number AJR

    Numerology Predictions for October 4, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Check your horoscope for October 4, 2024: Leo in spotlight, Aries tackles stress AJR

    Check your horoscope for October 4, 2024: Leo in spotlight, Aries tackles stress

    SHOCKING Eating French fries equals smoking 25 cigarettes daily, warns cardiologist snt

    Eating just one serving of French Fries can be as harmful as smoking 25 cigarettes, warns cardiologist (WATCH)

    5 Essential tips to combat frizz and dryness in curly hair NTI

    5 Essential tips to combat frizz and dryness in curly hair

    Recent Stories

    Caution Kolkata may be under water by 2030; Here's how ATG

    Caution! Kolkata may be under water by 2030; Here's how

    Diwali Crackers 2024: New Varieties and Price Hike anr

    Exciting New Diwali Crackers: Explore the Latest Varieties and Prices

    Chanakya Niti: 5 Tips to impress your boss for career success RBA

    Chanakya Niti: 5 Tips to impress your boss for career success

    Bengaluru properties go digital: BBMP introduces e-Khata for A, B Khata; all you need to know AJR

    Bengaluru properties go digital: BBMP introduces e-Khata for A, B Khata; all you need to know

    football Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers versus Chile, Peru: PSG's Lucas Beraldo called up for injured Gleison Bremer scr

    Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers versus Chile, Peru: PSG's Beraldo called up for injured Bremer

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon