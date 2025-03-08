Ukraine to Russia-10 Countries Where Women Outnumber Men in 2025

World Women's Day 2025: Today is Women's Day. India is among the countries where the number of women is less than men. However, there are many countries where the female population is higher than the male population. Let's find out about the top 10 countries.

 


Richa Barua
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 2:25 PM IST

1. Ukraine

Even before the war with Russia, Ukraine was in the top ten in terms of having more women in the population. Due to the war, a large number of Ukrainian soldiers have died. This has increased the difference in the population of women and men here. In 2019, women in Ukraine were 53.67% of the population. In 2021, there were 86.33 men for every 100 women here.



2. Russia

Even before the war with Ukraine, the number of men in Russia was less than the number of women. Thousands of Russian soldiers have died in the war, which has increased this difference. A report in 2021 revealed that there are 86.8 men for every 100 women in Russia.




3. Nepal

In India's neighboring country Nepal, there are only 84.55 men for every 100 women. Women make up 54.19% of the population here. In 2019, the population of Nepal was 29,137,000. Of these, there were more than 15.7 million women and more than 13.3 million men.



4. Hong Kong

In 2019, the population ratio of women in Hong Kong was reported to be 54.12%. According to a 2021 report, there are approximately 84.48 men for every 100 women here.



5. Curacao

There are only 92 men for every 100 women living in Curacao. In 2019, the total population of this country was more than 164,000. Of these, there were about 89,000 women and 75,000 men.



6. Martinique

Here, in 2021, the male-female ratio was approximately 85.01 men per 100 women. According to a 2019 report, the census here was more than 375,000. Of these, there were about 200,000 women.



7. Latvia

In Latvia, 53.91% are women. In 2019, the population here was approximately 1,886,000. Of these, there were about 1,017,000 women and 869,000 men.



8. Guadeloupe

In 2019, approximately 53.88% of Guadeloupe were women. In 2019, the population here was approximately 400,000. Of these, there were 216,000 women and 185,000 men. According to a 2021 report, there were approximately 89.2 men per 100 women here.



9. Lithuania

In 2019, approximately 53.72% of Lithuania's population was female. Out of a population of more than 27.22 lakhs, there were 14.62 lakhs women and 12.60 lakhs men. By 2021, there were 86.18 men for every 100 women here.



10. Belarus

Here in 2020, there were 87.12 men for every 100 women. The population was more than 94.49 lakhs. It had more than 50.50 lakh women and 43.99 lakh men.

