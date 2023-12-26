Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tulips to Daffodils: 7 flowers that bloom in Spring

    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 5:47 PM IST

    Explore the enchanting world of spring blooms! From the vibrant hues of tulips and daffodils to the delicate cherry blossoms and fragrant lilacs, discover the beauty that graces gardens each spring. Join us on a brief journey through seven iconic flowers that herald the arrival of this season

    Tulips

    Tulips are iconic spring-blooming flowers known for their vibrant colors and distinctive cup-shaped blooms. They come in a variety of hues, including red, pink, orange, yellow, and white

    Daffodils

    Daffodils, also known as Narcissus, are trumpet-shaped flowers with a central trumpet or corona surrounded by six petal-like tepals. They come in various shades of yellow and white and are often one of the first flowers to bloom in spring

    Cherry Blossoms

    Cherry blossoms are delicate and beautiful flowers that bloom on cherry trees. These blossoms are known for their short-lived but stunning display of pink or white petals, creating a breathtaking sight in spring

    Hyacinths

    Hyacinths are fragrant, bell-shaped flowers that come in a range of colors, including purple, blue, pink, and white. They are known for their sweet scent and are commonly planted in gardens and used as cut flowers

    Crocuses

    Crocuses are small, cup-shaped flowers that emerge in early spring, often pushing through the snow. They come in various colors, including purple, yellow, and white, and add a splash of color to gardens and landscapes

    Lilacs

    Lilacs are fragrant shrubs or small trees that produce clusters of small, tubular flowers. They come in various shades of purple, pink, blue, and white, and their sweet scent is characteristic of the spring season

    Daisy

    Daisies are cheerful, simple flowers with a central disk surrounded by white petals. They bloom in spring and are often associated with a classic and timeless beauty

