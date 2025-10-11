Image Credit : @PrettyCitiesX/X

Paris, the capital of France, is not just a city but a timeless experience that captures the heart of every traveller. Fondly known as La Ville Lumière (The City of Lights), Paris enchants visitors with its rich history, art, romance, fashion, and cuisine.

From the elegant boulevards and iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum to the quaint cafés and riverside walks along the Seine, Paris offers a blend of old-world charm and modern sophistication. Every street and every corner tell a story of artists, writers, revolutionaries, and dreamers who shaped this city into the cultural capital of the world.