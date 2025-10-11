- Home
Explore the magic of Paris, the City of Light. From Eiffel Tower views and artistic streets to charming cafés, romantic corners, and iconic landmarks, explore the best attractions, food, and experiences this timeless city offers.
Paris: A City Full of Stories
Paris, the capital of France, is not just a city but a timeless experience that captures the heart of every traveller. Fondly known as La Ville Lumière (The City of Lights), Paris enchants visitors with its rich history, art, romance, fashion, and cuisine.
From the elegant boulevards and iconic landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum to the quaint cafés and riverside walks along the Seine, Paris offers a blend of old-world charm and modern sophistication. Every street and every corner tell a story of artists, writers, revolutionaries, and dreamers who shaped this city into the cultural capital of the world.
History of Paris
- Foundation: Paris was founded around 259 BC by the Celtic tribe, the Parisii. The Romans later established the town of Lutetia in 52 BC.
- Early Capital: Clovis I made Paris the capital of the Frankish Kingdom in 508.
- Medieval Growth: The city prospered as a centre of trade and learning, with the University of Paris and the Sorbonne founded in the 12th century.
- French Revolution: The storming of the Bastille in 1789 marked the end of absolute monarchy and the birth of the Republic.
- Modern Developments: In the mid-19th century, Baron Haussmann redesigned Paris with wide boulevards and modern infrastructure. Paris was occupied during World War II but liberated in 1944. Later, it witnessed major social protests like May 1968 and tragic terrorist attacks in 2015.
Top Places to Visit in Paris
- Eiffel Tower : The iconic symbol of Paris, offering stunning panoramic city views.
- Louvre Museum: Home to world-famous masterpieces like the Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo.
- Notre-Dame Cathedral : A Gothic architectural marvel with beautiful stained glass windows.
- Palace of Versailles: An opulent royal palace with sprawling gardens just outside Paris.
- Champs-Élysées and Arc de Triomphe : Famous avenue for shopping and iconic war memorials.
- Montmartre and Sacré-Cœur Basilica: Bohemian quarter with art heritage and panoramic city views.
- Seine River Cruise: Scenic boat rides offering romantic views of Parisian landmarks.
- Le Marais: Historic neighbourhood with cobbled streets, boutiques, cafés, and museums.
- Catacombs of Paris: Underground ossuaries displaying the remains of millions of Parisians.
- Musée d’Orsay : Museum housed in a former railway station, featuring Impressionist art.
- Jardin du Luxembourg : Beautiful gardens perfect for relaxing walks and picnics.
- Sainte-Chapelle: Gothic chapel famous for its stunning stained glass windows.
Things to Do in Paris
- Climb the Eiffel Tower: Enjoy breathtaking panoramic views of the city.
- Make Your Own Perfume : Experience creating a custom fragrance in Parisian workshops.
- Wine and Cheese Tasting: Savour France’s finest wines and cheeses at local tasting sessions.
- Explore Paris Flea Markets: Hunt for antiques, vintage treasures, and souvenirs.
- Try Different Foods: Sample French delicacies like croissants, crêpes, and pastries.
- Experience Parisian Cafés: Sip coffee, savour croissants, and watch the city go by.
- Ride Bikes Along the Seine: Enjoy a scenic cycling experience by the river.
Best Time to Visit Paris
Spring (April to June): Pleasant weather, blooming gardens, and fewer crowds make it ideal for sightseeing.
Autumn (September to November): Mild temperatures and beautiful fall colours create a charming atmosphere.
Summer (July to August): Peak tourist season with warm weather, but expect larger crowds and higher prices.
Winter (December to February): Cooler temperatures, festive Christmas markets, and fewer tourists; perfect for a quiet trip.
Tip: For the best overall experience, visit in spring or autumn to enjoy good weather and avoid peak crowds.
How Indians Can Travel to Paris?
Flights: Direct and connecting flights are available from major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai.
Visa: Indian travellers need a Schengen Visa to visit France. Apply through VFS Global or the French Embassy. Visa processing takes around 15 working days, so apply at least a month in advance.
Currency: The official currency is the Euro (€). Approximate exchange rate: ₹90–₹95 per Euro (check latest rates before travelling). Forex cards, international debit, and credit cards are widely accepted.
Travel Tips for Indians
- Learn a few basic French phrases; locals appreciate the effort.
- Carry a universal adapter for electronic devices.
- Keep photocopies of passport and visa.
- Use public transport like Metro, RER trains, and buses for easy and affordable travel.
- Beware of pickpockets in crowded areas.
- Try Indian restaurants in Paris, like Krishna Bhavan or Gandhi Ji’s, if you crave home-style food.
- Travel insurance is highly recommended.
Getting Around Paris
- Metro and RER Trains: The fastest and most convenient way to travel across Paris and nearby suburbs.
- Buses and Trams: Ideal for scenic routes and areas not covered by the Metro.
- Taxis and Ride-Sharing: Readily available but more expensive; apps like Uber work well.
- Bicycles: Rent bikes through Vélib’ to enjoy a scenic ride along the Seine or through city parks.
- Walking: Many attractions are within walking distance of each other, especially in central Paris.
- Paris Pass: Offers unlimited public transport and discounts at popular attractions.
Tip: The Metro is the most efficient option, especially for first-time visitors.
Where to Stay?
- Luxury Hotels: Ideal for a lavish stay, including The Ritz Paris, Le Meurice, and Shangri-La Paris.
- Mid-Range Hotels: Comfortable and affordable options such as Hotel Eiffel Seine, Le Mareuil, and Hotel Regina Louvre.
- Budget Hotels and Hostels: Great for backpackers, including Generator Paris, St. Christopher’s Inn, and Ibis Styles Hotels.
Best Neighbourhoods: Stay near Saint-Germain, Latin Quarter, Le Marais, or near the Eiffel Tower for easy access to attractions, cafés, and transport.
Tip: Booking well in advance, especially during peak tourist seasons, helps secure better rates.
What to Eat?
- Croissants and Pain au Chocolat: Classic French pastries perfect for breakfast.
- Crêpes: Sweet or savoury, a must-try street food.
- Baguettes and Cheese: Experience authentic French bread and a variety of cheeses.
- French Onion Soup: A warm, comforting classic.
- Macarons: Colourful, delicate desserts from Ladurée or Pierre Hermé.
- Escargot and Duck Confit: Traditional dishes for adventurous foodies.
- Parisian Cafés: Sip coffee, enjoy pastries, and soak in the city’s vibe.
Tip: Street cafés and local boulangeries offer some of the most authentic culinary experiences.
Why You Must Visit Paris?
Paris is a city that captivates every traveller with its rich history, iconic landmarks, world-class art, and romantic charm. From the sparkling Eiffel Tower and Louvre Museum to the scenic Seine River and vibrant Montmartre, the city offers unforgettable experiences at every turn.
Food lovers can savour croissants, cheese, and French delicacies, while art enthusiasts can explore masterpieces in the city’s renowned museums. With its charming streets, quaint cafés, beautiful gardens, and lively markets, Paris blends culture, history, and modern sophistication, making it a destination that leaves lasting memories for a lifetime.