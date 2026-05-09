Travel Diaries | 10 Offbeat Destinations In West Bengal For A Peaceful Getaway
West Bengal offers several offbeat destinations beyond Kolkata, Darjeeling, and the Sundarbans.From serene villages and riverside escapes to hidden beaches and forest retreats, these lesser-known spots provide peaceful, crowd-free travel experiences.
West Bengal’s Hidden Offbeat Destinations Beyond Popular Tourist Circuits
West Bengal is not just about Kolkata, Darjeeling, or the Sundarbans. Beyond the popular tourist circuits lies a treasure of serene villages, riverside escapes, beach hideaways, and forest retreats. These offbeat destinations offer untouched natural beauty, fewer crowds, and a refreshing travel experience for those seeking peace and exploration.
Here are 10 hidden gems in West Bengal worth visiting.
Dawaipani (North Bengal)
A quiet village located opposite Darjeeling, Dawaipani offers breathtaking, unobstructed views of Kanchenjunga along with a peaceful Himalayan atmosphere.
It is ideal for travellers looking for silence, scenic stays, and sunrise photography.
Sittong (North Bengal)
Popularly known as the “Orange Orchard Village,” Sittong is famous for its lush orange orchards, misty hills, and scenic rural charm.
The best time to visit is during winter when the orchards are in full bloom.
Lepchajagat (North Bengal)
A tranquil hamlet near Darjeeling, surrounded by dense oak and pine forests, Lepchajagat is ideal for nature lovers and those seeking solitude.
It offers uninterrupted views of the Himalayas on clear days.
Mousuni Island (South Bengal)
A secluded beach destination perfect for camping, Mousuni Island offers a rare combination of sandy shores, mangroves, and serene coastal views.
It is best suited for adventure camping and stargazing nights.
Tajpur (South Bengal)
Far quieter than Digha or Mandarmani, Tajpur is known for its red crabs, clean beaches, and peaceful seaside atmosphere. It is perfect for long beach walks and relaxed weekends.
Baranti
A picturesque lakeside destination surrounded by hills, Baranti is ideal for weekend getaways, photography, and nature walks.
The calm reservoir adds to its scenic charm, especially during sunrise and sunset.
Latpanchar (North Bengal)
Located near the Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary, Latpanchar is a haven for birdwatchers, especially known for sightings of hornbills. It is one of the best eco-tourism spots in North Bengal.
Rishikhola (Kalimpong)
A serene riverside camping destination on the West Bengal–Sikkim border, Rishikhola is perfect for those seeking a calm and immersive nature experience.
The sound of the river enhances the peaceful vibe.
Gongoni (Paschim Medinipur)
Often referred to as the “Grand Canyon of Bengal,” Gongoni features striking red soil canyons carved by the Silabati River. It is a great spot for geology enthusiasts and photography lovers.
Bindu (Dooars)
A scenic border hamlet near Bhutan, Bindu is known for its tranquil environment, rich birdlife, and the picturesque Bindu Dam. It is ideal for a slow and relaxing holiday away from crowds.
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