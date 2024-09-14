Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Top 5 best-selling beer brands in India

    The sale of liquor is a major source of revenue for the central and state governments. But do you know which beer brand sells the most in the country? Here is a list of the top 5 best-selling beer brands in India.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 3:06 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 3:06 PM IST

    There are also a large number of low-alcohol beer lovers in our country. Among them, Budweiser (2%) ranks 5th among the best-selling beers in the country. Many believe it to be a great brand.

    article_image2

    Kalyani Black Label, another beer brand of the United Breweries Group, is widely sold in West Bengal. This brand is sold in some eastern states along with West Bengal. Kalyani Black Label beer ranks 4th in sales (2.7%).

    article_image3

    SABMiller is one of the top 5 beer companies in the world. It offers over 150 beers. The company produces and sells the country's best-selling, high-kick Knock Out brand of beer. This beer, which poses like a boxer, ranks 3rd among the best-selling brands (8.7%).

    article_image4

    Another brand of SABMiller, Heywards, the cheapest beer sold in the country, is called the 'poor man's drink'. Heywards brand beer ranks 2nd (15%) among the best-selling beers. It is also the best-selling liquor brand in many states of the country. It is also called a local brand.

    article_image5

    Kingfisher is a Bengaluru-based beer from India's United Breweries Group. The brand was first introduced in 1857. Vijay Mallya, the former owner of RCB, who borrowed more than Rs 9,000 crore in India and left the country, later revived the Kingfisher brand in 1978. This Kingfisher brand of beer is the best-selling beer (41%) in the country.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Can sunscreen lead to Vitamin D deficiency? Expert insights revealed NTI

    Can sunscreen lead to Vitamin D deficiency? Expert insights revealed

    What Is Lactose Intolerance? Learn why some people are affected and others aren't NTI

    What Is Lactose Intolerance? Learn why some people are affected and others aren't

    Check your daily horoscope: September 14, 2024 - Taurus may have difficult day, good day for Pisces and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 14, 2024 - Taurus may have difficult day, good day for Pisces and more

    Numerology Prediction for September 14, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 14, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: September 13, 2024 Good day for Taurus, difficult day for Cancer and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 13, 2024 - Good day for Taurus, difficult day for Cancer and more

    Recent Stories

    hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet Singh's double powers India to 2-1 win against Pakistan scr

    Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet Singh's double powers India to 2-1 win against Pakistan

    Common mistakes to avoid when applying face packs at home NTI

    Common mistakes to avoid when applying face packs at home

    Vijay makes history with jaw-dropping paycheck for 'Thalapathy 69'-highest ever in Indian Cinema!, Read more

    Vijay makes history with jaw-dropping paycheck for ‘Thalapathy 69’—highest ever in Indian cinema!, Read more

    Overpacking Indian Railways luggage limits you need to follow gcw

    Overpacking? Indian Railways luggage limits you need to follow

    UP Students forced to study under umbrellas due to leaking roof in Baghpat school, concerns raised (WATCH) snt

    UP: Students forced to study under umbrellas due to leaking roof in Baghpat school, concerns raised (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon