The sale of liquor is a major source of revenue for the central and state governments. But do you know which beer brand sells the most in the country? Here is a list of the top 5 best-selling beer brands in India.

There are also a large number of low-alcohol beer lovers in our country. Among them, Budweiser (2%) ranks 5th among the best-selling beers in the country. Many believe it to be a great brand.

Kalyani Black Label, another beer brand of the United Breweries Group, is widely sold in West Bengal. This brand is sold in some eastern states along with West Bengal. Kalyani Black Label beer ranks 4th in sales (2.7%).

SABMiller is one of the top 5 beer companies in the world. It offers over 150 beers. The company produces and sells the country's best-selling, high-kick Knock Out brand of beer. This beer, which poses like a boxer, ranks 3rd among the best-selling brands (8.7%).

Another brand of SABMiller, Heywards, the cheapest beer sold in the country, is called the 'poor man's drink'. Heywards brand beer ranks 2nd (15%) among the best-selling beers. It is also the best-selling liquor brand in many states of the country. It is also called a local brand.

Kingfisher is a Bengaluru-based beer from India's United Breweries Group. The brand was first introduced in 1857. Vijay Mallya, the former owner of RCB, who borrowed more than Rs 9,000 crore in India and left the country, later revived the Kingfisher brand in 1978. This Kingfisher brand of beer is the best-selling beer (41%) in the country.

