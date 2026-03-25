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Potato Chips: Homemade Potato Chips Going Soggy? Here’s the Secret to Make Them Crispy!
Tired of your homemade potato chips turning reddish or soggy? Making those perfect, market-style crispy chips isn't just about the potatoes. We've got the three secret tricks you need to know!
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Homemade Potato Chips Going Soggy? Here’s the Secret to Make Them Crispy!
Craving a crunchy snack while watching a movie? Potato chips are always the first choice! But let's be honest, homemade ones never match the crispiness of store-bought packets. They either get soggy or turn reddish-brown when you fry them. The culprits are starch and moisture in the potatoes. Don't worry, just follow these three secret tips to make them perfectly!
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1. Select the Right Potatoes
The first step for market-style chips is picking the right potato. If you use old or sweet potatoes, they'll turn red too fast and won't get crispy. Always go for new potatoes, specifically the 'Sona' or 'Chipsona' varieties. These have the perfect starch level and less moisture. Pro tip: After peeling, drop the potatoes straight into cold water so they don't turn black.
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2. Use Alum (Fitkari) and Cold Water
Ever wondered why market-bought chips are so white and extra crispy? The secret is 'Fitkari' or alum. First, slice your potatoes thinly and wash them 3-4 times in clean water to remove excess starch. Next, take a bowl of cold water and mix in a little alum powder. Soak the potato slices in this water for about half an hour. This simple trick makes the potato's surface firm, ensuring your chips stay crunchy for much longer.
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3. The Right Way to Dry and Fry
Don't just drop wet slices into the oil! The way you fry is super important. After soaking, drain the slices and spread them on a cotton cloth to dry completely. Make sure there's zero moisture left. Heat the oil on high, then turn it down to a medium flame. Fry the chips in small batches; don't overcrowd the pan. You'll know they're done when the bubbling slows down and the chips float to the top. Finally, toss them with some rock salt (Saindhava Lavana) or peri-peri masala and enjoy with a hot cup of chai!
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4. Add Masala While They're Hot
The best time to add your masala is right after you take the chips out of the oil. Seasoning them while they're still hot helps the masala stick perfectly to each chip, giving you that amazing, even flavour in every bite.
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