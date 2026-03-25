4 5 Image Credit : stockPhoto

3. The Right Way to Dry and Fry

Don't just drop wet slices into the oil! The way you fry is super important. After soaking, drain the slices and spread them on a cotton cloth to dry completely. Make sure there's zero moisture left. Heat the oil on high, then turn it down to a medium flame. Fry the chips in small batches; don't overcrowd the pan. You'll know they're done when the bubbling slows down and the chips float to the top. Finally, toss them with some rock salt (Saindhava Lavana) or peri-peri masala and enjoy with a hot cup of chai!