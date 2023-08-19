French fries to chips: 5 ways to have Potatoes

Lifestyle
French fries to chips are 5 ways to enjoy potatoes' versatility: Hash Browns for breakfast, Pancakes for comfort, Wedges for heartiness. Potatoes offer crispy experience
Crispy, deep-fried potato strips are seasoned with salt. A classic snack loved by people worldwide
Shredded and fried potatoes, crispy on the outside and soft inside. Great for breakfast
Thick-cut potato wedges, seasoned and baked until crispy outside, fluffy inside. Tasty side dish
Thin, crispy slices of potatoes, often seasoned and perfect for snacking
Shredded potatoes mixed with flour and spices, fried until golden and delicious