French fries to chips: 5 ways to have Potatoes

French fries to chips are 5 ways to enjoy potatoes' versatility: Hash Browns for breakfast, Pancakes for comfort, Wedges for heartiness. Potatoes offer crispy experience

French Fries

Crispy, deep-fried potato strips are seasoned with salt. A classic snack loved by people worldwide

Hash Brown

Shredded and fried potatoes, crispy on the outside and soft inside. Great for breakfast

Potato Wedges

Thick-cut potato wedges, seasoned and baked until crispy outside, fluffy inside. Tasty side dish

Potato Chips

Thin, crispy slices of potatoes, often seasoned and perfect for snacking

Potato Pancakes

Shredded potatoes mixed with flour and spices, fried until golden and delicious

