Image Credit : Pixabay

Retirement often marks a new chapter of exploration and cultural discovery, and for many, the dream includes relocating abroad. The 2025 Global Retirement Index, published by Natixis Investment Managers, has placed Norway at the top of its list of 44 developed nations, ranking it the best country in the world for retirees.

The index assessed countries based on affordability, healthcare, quality of life, and overall retirement security. Norway claimed the number one spot due to its strong healthcare outcomes, low unemployment, and high income equality. Impressively, Norway has ranked among the top three every year since 2012, maintaining its reputation for offering one of the highest living standards worldwide.