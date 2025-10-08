Never say these things to your wife... or you'll start a fight
Relationship: Every husband and wife wants their married life to go smoothly. Both try for this. However, if the husband says certain things in front of his wife, there's a chance of fights between them. This can even break the relationship.
16
Image Credit : freepik
What not to say to your wife?
Fights are common in marriage, but so are love and care. Good understanding is key. Knowing what not to say is crucial to avoid conflicts that could even lead to separation.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : freepik
My mom or sister would never do it like this
Never compare your wife to your mother or sister. It's a common mistake that adds fuel to the fire. Everyone is unique. Address issues directly instead of making comparisons.
36
Image Credit : chatgpt
You just don't understand
Avoid saying 'You just don't understand.' It hurts her self-respect. Remember you're a team. Work together and encourage each other instead of talking down to your partner.
46
Image Credit : freepik
No wife spends this much
Never say, 'No other wife spends as much as you.' This implies distrust. Instead of forcing her to cut costs, discuss your budget openly and decide on savings together as a team.
56
Image Credit : freepik
Look how fit that person's wife is
Comparing your wife's appearance to others is destructive. Everyone is different. Insulting her this way will create distance. Accept and love your wife for who she is.
66
Image Credit : pinterest
I was happier before I married you
Never say, 'I was happier before marrying you.' This is incredibly hurtful. Focus on the present and solve problems together. A strong relationship is built on mutual respect.
Latest Videos