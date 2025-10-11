The Truth About White Rice: What Science Says About BP, Diabetes, Modern Diet Myths
Health: Rice doesn't save lives... it slowly takes them. Eating white rice daily leads to many health problems. So, what should you eat? What can you do to protect your health?
Know these truths
“My ancestors ate rice and were fine!” is a common argument. But in the 4 million years of human history, we've only been cultivating grains for the last 5,000 years.
Don't touch rice, man...
Our ancestors ate traditional rice varieties like Molagolukulu and Sona Masuri. They were rich in fiber and antioxidants with a low glycemic index, unlike modern white rice.
This is what we eat in the name of our ancestors...
Traditionally, rice was parboiled or hand-pounded, retaining nutrients. Today's polished white rice lacks fiber and minerals, leaving only simple carbs with a high glycemic index.
Our ancestors ate food like this...
In many regions, millets like jowar and ragi were staples, not rice. Eating white rice daily can lead to diabetes, high BP, and other issues, making you dependent on medicine.
Healthy food
A healthy weekly plan: 5-6 meals of millets, 5-6 of jowar/ragi, 5-6 of brown rice, and only 2-3 of white rice. Use them to make idli, dosa, or roti for variety.
Eat like this...
Whether white or brown rice, remember it's carbs. Don't exceed 50% carbs. Eat 2-3 times more veggies than rice. Avoid refined flour, palm oil, and sugar. Eat good fats.