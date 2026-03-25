Lemon In Dal: Why Your Mom Adds It Is Not Just For Taste, Here Are 9 Secrets
Ever wondered why elders squeeze lemon over dal? It’s an age-old Indian kitchen secret,not just for tangy flavor. Beyond taste, science shows it boosts nutrition, and enhances overall health. Here’s the real reason behind this simple habit.
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Lemon In Dal: Why Your Mom Adds It Is Not Just For Taste, Here Are 9 Secrets
For us Indians, dal-chawal is not just food; it's a feeling, our ultimate comfort food. But have you ever noticed how your mom or grandma never forgets to squeeze some lemon juice on top? If you thought it was just a trick to add more flavour, you're mistaken. There are 9 solid scientific reasons behind this habit. Let's check them out.
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1. Helps absorb iron
Dal is packed with iron, but our body can't easily absorb it. The Vitamin C in lemon converts this iron into a form the body can use. This simple step can help prevent problems like anaemia.
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2. Improves digestion
Lemon juice boosts the activity of your digestive enzymes. This helps reduce that heavy or bloated feeling that some people experience after eating dal.
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3. Natural taste enhancer
The tangy taste of lemon really brings out the dal's natural flavour. This way, you can make your meal tastier without adding too much salt or spice.
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4. A powerhouse of antioxidants
Antioxidants like Vitamin C in lemons strengthen your immune system. They also help in maintaining the health of your teeth and gums.
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5. Balances nutrients
Dals have certain compounds called 'anti-nutrients' which can stop the body from absorbing minerals. Lemon juice helps remove these barriers, making sure your body gets all the good stuff.
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6. Balances water content
Lemon juice adds a certain freshness to the meal. It encourages you to consume more fluids during your meal, which is especially good for the body on hot summer days.
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7. Gives energy and hydration
Lemon juice helps prevent dehydration in the body. When you're feeling tired, adding lemon juice to your dal can give you an instant burst of energy.
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8. Helps maintain the body's pH level
Even though lemons taste acidic, they have an 'alkaline' effect on the body after digestion. This helps in maintaining the body's overall pH balance.
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9. Good for skin health
The Vitamin C in lemons helps in producing 'collagen', which is essential for healthy skin, shiny hair, and strong nails. Here's a tip: Don't add lemon juice while the dal is boiling. Squeeze it just before serving to get its full benefits, as heat destroys Vitamin C.
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