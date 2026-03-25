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Lemon In Dal: Why Your Mom Adds It Is Not Just For Taste, Here Are 9 Secrets

For us Indians, dal-chawal is not just food; it's a feeling, our ultimate comfort food. But have you ever noticed how your mom or grandma never forgets to squeeze some lemon juice on top? If you thought it was just a trick to add more flavour, you're mistaken. There are 9 solid scientific reasons behind this habit. Let's check them out.