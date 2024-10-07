Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delicious and nutritious lentil breakfast ideas: Dal chilla, idli, paratha, and more

    Explore these delicious lentil breakfast ideas, including Dal Chilla, Moong Dal Idli, and more. Packed with nutrition, these dishes offer a healthy start to your day!
     

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 5:18 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 5:18 PM IST

    Dal Chilla
    Dal Chilla is a savory pancake made from soaked and blended lentils, spiced with cumin, green chilies, and ginger. Cooked on a skillet, these protein-rich chillas can be served with yogurt or chutney, making for a filling and nutritious breakfast option.

     

    Oats Idli

    Moong Dal Idli
    Moong Dal Idli is a steamed rice cake made from ground moong dal and fermented overnight. This light, fluffy dish is rich in protein and can be served with coconut chutney and sambar, providing a healthy start to your day.

     

    Dal Paratha
    Dal Paratha is a wholesome flatbread stuffed with spiced lentil filling, made from cooked and mashed dal mixed with onions, green chilies, and spices. Served with yogurt or pickle, it’s a nutritious way to enjoy lentils for breakfast.

     

    Lentil Porridge (Khichdi)
    This comforting Lentil Porridge combines rice and lentils cooked together with mild spices and vegetables. It's easy to digest and provides a balanced meal, perfect for breakfast. Serve it with a dollop of ghee for added flavor and nutrition.

