In the Treta Yuga, human lifespans were much longer. Ravana ruled Lanka for ages, fought many wars, and gained immense powers. Considering all this, experts believe he might have been several thousand years old. Some even guess he lived for over 10,000 years! While we don't have a definite answer, Ravana's story is a lesson: no matter your power or knowledge, arrogance leads to ruin. In the end, Lord Rama, who was much younger, defeated him.