Ravana's Age: Just how old was Ravana when Lord Rama defeated him?
The Ramayana is a sacred epic for Hindus. We often say a man should be like Lord Rama and a woman like Sita Devi. But what about Ravana, the main villain? Ever wondered how old he was when he died?
Ravana's Age: Just how old was Ravana when Lord Rama defeated him?
Ravana was incredibly powerful, but also very arrogant. People say his downfall was his own greed—wanting anything that caught his eye. But have you ever thought about his age when he died? Valmiki's Ramayana and other major texts don't give an exact number, but scholars have made some interesting estimates.
Ravana's Parents
The Puranas tell us Ravana's parents were Maharshi Vishrava and Kaikesi. He was brilliant right from his childhood and a huge devotee of Lord Shiva. He performed tapasya for thousands of years to please Shiva. Stories also say Lord Brahma granted him many boons, which is why he lived an extraordinarily long life, unlike ordinary humans of that time.
How many years did Ravana live?
In the Treta Yuga, human lifespans were much longer. Ravana ruled Lanka for ages, fought many wars, and gained immense powers. Considering all this, experts believe he might have been several thousand years old. Some even guess he lived for over 10,000 years! While we don't have a definite answer, Ravana's story is a lesson: no matter your power or knowledge, arrogance leads to ruin. In the end, Lord Rama, who was much younger, defeated him.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.