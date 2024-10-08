Dussehra 2024: Do you know THESE people cursed Ravana for his death?

spirituality
This time the festival of Vijayadashami will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12. On this day, there is a tradition of burning effigies of Ravana.
There is a long list of those who cursed Ravana. Some of these curses are such that they led to his complete destruction.
Once Ravana went to Kailash to see Lord Shiva, seeing Nandi's form there, Ravana started making fun of him. At that time Nandi cursed Ravana with destruction.
One day Ravana went to his wife Mandodari's sister Maya. Seeing Maya's beauty, Ravana asked her to come to Lanka. Then Maya cursed that you would die because of a woman.
In ancient times, King Anaranya of Ayodhya had a war with Ravana, in which he died. He cursed Ravana that a warrior born in my lineage would be the cause of your death.
Ravana had killed his sister Shurpanakha's husband, Vidyutjihva. Then Shurpanakha also cursed Ravana in her mind that I will be the cause of your destruction and so it happened.
Ravana forcibly captured a young woman meditating, who then cursed him, declaring he would die because of a woman.