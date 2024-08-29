Telugu or Tamil? Know which is the most spoken Dravidian language in India

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Today is Telugu Language Day. On this occasion.. let's know some facts about the Telugu language.
     

    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 11:55 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

    Do you know which Dravidian language is spoken by the most people in the world? Our Telugu. Believe it or not, this is true. The most spoken language is our Telugu.

    While Dravidian languages include Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Gondi, and Tulu, it is noteworthy that Telugu is the most spoken language among them. Today is Telugu Language Day. On this occasion, let's learn some facts about the Telugu language.
     

    Telugu language was earlier also called as Telungu, Tenugu, Telinga. In ancient Tamil literature.. the land of Telugu people is also called Telunganadu. Like Italian, every word in Telugu ends with a vowel. Telugu is the most spoken Dravidian language in the world. There are 220 million Telugu speakers worldwide.

    Telugu dialects are Berad, Dasari, Dommara, Golari, Kamathi, Komatavu, Kondareddy, Shabara, Salevari, Vadaga, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Rayalaseema, Nellore, Guntur, Vadari, Yanadi, lastly Telangana words are coined with Urdu words. Unlike other major languages, Telugu has three genders: masculine, feminine, and neuter. Uru, Peta, Peru, Patnam, Wada, Giri, Cherla, Seema, Gudem, Palle, Pale and Palli are Telugu place names with common suffixes. It is noteworthy that most of the songs composed in Carnatic music belong to Telugu language. Telugu has emerged as the fastest growing foreign language in the United States of America.

