Colouring hair? Here are few tips to consider before dying your hair

Smooth, nourished, and moisturised strands are the best canvas for applying hair colour. Use these tips for hair colouring, especially if you are trying it out for the first time, to keep your tresses healthy and beautiful.

Colouring hair is legit terrifying, especially for hair dye virgins or beginners. Choosing the right colour and exact shade, taking care, protecting, and considering all these factors ahead of dying your hair, is a task. To make it easy, we have listed down a few tips to consider before reaching for the hair dye bottle.

1) Always select a colour that compliments your skin

Looking through your jewellery box is the simplest way to choose the perfect hair colour for your skin tone (guys, that goes for you too). If you appreciate how you look in gold, you probably have a warm skin tone that looks well in chocolate brown and platinum. If you have a cool complexion and prefer silver, go with a deep golden brown, warm red, or blonde.

2) Don't shampoo before colouring

Like the skin on your face, your scalp can be delicate, and its natural oils are designed to protect not only the skin but also your strands. Because shampooing can wash away some beneficial oils, wait 24-48 hours before dyeing your hair. Allowing oils to build upon your hair during this time will protect and nourish your strands after you've coloured them.

3) Be hydrated before colouring

Smooth, moisturised strands are the best canvas for applying hair colour. Using a hydrating hair mask or leave-in conditioner a day or two before changing your shade will keep your hair soft, healthy, and shiny.

4) Subtle shades stay longer

While bright, pop-arty colours like red, copper, and violet are stunning, they fade faster than colours that make a more subtle shift. So go ahead and do that if you're okay with the increased maintenance. If you wish for something low-maintenance, go with a neutral shade that will add gloss and depth to your present colour without making a big difference.

5) Colour hair products required to extend the life of a new hue

Replace products that pamper your new colour by moisturising your strands and preserving the colour's vibrancy. Look for products that are sulfate-free and explicitly designed for colour-treated hair.

