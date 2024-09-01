Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Suryanamaskar to Shavasana: Boost your mental and physical health with these 5 yoga asanas

     Explore these five essential yoga asanas to enhance your mental and physical well-being. From improving circulation and flexibility to reducing stress, these poses offer comprehensive health benefits.
     

    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 12:38 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 1, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

    Suryanamaskar (Sun Salutation)

    Diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and other conditions can all be treated with regular Surya Namaskar practice. Surya Namaskar is a comprehensive style of yoga that increases metabolism, boosts energy levels, and enhances both mental and physical health.

     

    Baddha Konasana (Butterfly pose)

    Stretching your inner thighs, improving mobility, decreasing belly fat, and strengthening your core are just a few of the benefits of adding this easy yet powerful yoga pose to your regular workout routine. Those who work long hours sitting down will benefit from it.

     

    Shirshasana (Headstand pose)

    Known as the "king of yoga poses," Shirshasana enhances blood circulation, memory, flexibility, and focus while also encouraging hair development.

     

    Sarvangasana (Shoulder stand)

    It is said that Sarvangasana is the queen of all asanas. In addition to strengthening and stretching muscles, this pose helps with chronic sleeplessness, aids with poor digestion, and enhances cardiovascular health.

     

    Shavasana (Corpse pose)

    Every yoga practice ends with savasana, a mental and physical release that enhances the quality of your sleep. Regular Shavasana practice eases anxiety, general weariness, and headaches.

