    Suffering from High Blood Pressure? 5 must changes in your lifestyle to manage Hypertension

    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 10:17 AM IST

    High blood pressure (BP) or hypertension issue: Make these 5 necessary lifestyle changes to control High Blood Pressure

    Getty Photos

    High blood pressure (BP) or hypertension is known as the "silent killer" since it causes no symptoms but increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. It can also cause catastrophic harm to organs such as the brain, kidneys, and eyes. High blood pressure develops gradually for a variety of causes, including an unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle, health issues such as diabetes and obesity, and even during pregnancy.
     

    Getty Photos

    Measuring your blood pressure on a regular basis might reveal whether or not you have hypertension. Medication and certain lifestyle adjustments, on the other hand, can help reduce the chance of significant health problems. Here are a few methods for keeping blood pressure under control:

    Getty Photos

    Cut Salt
    Lowering sodium (salt) consumption in the diet can enhance heart health and lower blood pressure. To reduce your salt intake, study the food labels. Look for low-sodium meals and beverages. Because salt is added during processing, only a trace quantity of salt is naturally found in processed foods. Instead of salt, use spices and herbs to improve the flavour of your cuisine.

    Getty Photos

    Lose Weight: 
    Weight gain is typically associated with a rise in blood pressure. Being overweight can cause sleep apnea, which affects breathing while you sleep, in addition to rising blood pressure. Weight loss is one of the most effective strategies to decrease blood pressure; even a little weight loss can assist, especially if you are obese or have diabetes.

    Getty Photos

    Exercise: 
    A 2019 paper published in the American Heart Association (AHA) journals recommends 40 minutes of moderate to strenuous exercise three times each week. According to the findings, increasing resistance exercise might benefit diabetes patients by enhancing physical health and control and perhaps decreasing blood pressure.

    Getty Photos

    Limit alcohol and quit smoking
    Reduce your alcohol consumption to control your high blood pressure. It may also reduce the effectiveness of blood pressure medications. Quit smoking because it lowers blood pressure and the risk of cardiovascular disease.

    Getty Photos

    Get proper sleep
    Poor sleep quality can cause high blood pressure as well as sleep apnea or insomnia. Put yourself to bed early. Keep your room cool, calm, and dark so you can quickly fall asleep. Avoid using electronic devices before going to bed. Allow at least 2 hours between your meal and going to bed.

