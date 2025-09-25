Health Guide: Stop These Common Mistakes to Make Your Cooking Truly Healthy
Healthy Cooking: Many people think it's enough for curries to be tasty; how they're cooked doesn't matter. But it's not enough for food to just taste good. Experts say that to get nutrients from what we eat, food must be cooked in certain ways.
How to cook healthily?
Eating healthy is key, but how you cook matters too. To get all the nutrients from your food, you need to use the right cooking methods. Otherwise, you risk nutrient loss.
How not to cook?
Avoid deep frying due to high oil content. Air frying, while using less oil, can create trans fats. Grilling at high temps can release harmful compounds and reduce nutrients.
Non-stick pan
Non-stick pans are easy but the Teflon coating can release toxic fumes if damaged or overheated. Microwaving can destroy nutrients and unsafe containers can leach chemicals.
How to make cooking healthy?
Baking is a healthy method that cooks food evenly in an oven. It's great for seafood, veggies, and poultry. Pressure cooking is another healthy and fast option.
Slow cooking
Slow cooking on low heat is a great way to make healthy soups and stews. Stir-frying and sautéing use little oil and preserve nutrients. Steaming is also excellent for veggies.