3 4 Image Credit : Gemini AI

The Fish Farming Business

Next, you just add the baby fish, called fingerlings. All you need to do is feed them daily and keep the water clean. You can start with just 4-5 tanks even in a small space. Farming Murrel fish is especially profitable because it's in high demand. One kilo of Murrel can sell for up to ₹400, and hotels and markets are always looking for it.