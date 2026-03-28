Terrace Business: Got an empty terrace? You can earn ₹1 lakh a month from home!
Is your terrace just lying empty? That space could be your secret to a new income stream. Here's a solid business idea that lets you earn up to a lakh, right from home and without a huge investment.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Turn Your Terrace into a Money-Maker
Most of us think a business needs big money and an office. But what if you could earn well right from home? A fantastic idea is using your terrace for fish farming. Many homes have empty terraces that people only use for a few plants or just leave vacant.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Earn Lakhs with Low Investment
You can easily turn this empty space into a small business for extra income. In cities where land is scarce, terrace fish farming is a great option many are trying out. It's simple to start. Just set up a few fibre or cement tanks on your terrace and fill them with clean water.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
The Fish Farming Business
Next, you just add the baby fish, called fingerlings. All you need to do is feed them daily and keep the water clean. You can start with just 4-5 tanks even in a small space. Farming Murrel fish is especially profitable because it's in high demand. One kilo of Murrel can sell for up to ₹400, and hotels and markets are always looking for it.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Start from Your Home
You don't need a huge initial investment. You can kickstart this business with about ₹1.5 to ₹2 lakh. Many banks even offer loans for this kind of project. With good planning, you can get a harvest every six months. A single successful season can help you earn up to ₹1 lakh a month. It's a fantastic way to make money without leaving your house.
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