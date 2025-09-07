Image Credit : istockphoto

Some people naturally have skin that appears dry and dull. While several factors can contribute to this, the buildup of dead skin cells is one of the main reasons. When dead skin accumulates, it can make your face lose its natural radiance, leaving it looking lackluster and dry.

Even makeup often fails to provide a healthy glow on dull skin without proper skin care. However, certain face packs can help rejuvenate your skin. Using common kitchen ingredients, you can remove dead skin cells, reduce blemishes, and brighten your complexion in just a week. Here’s how you can make them.