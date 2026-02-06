Dosa Sticking to the Pan? Try This Trick for Crispy Restaurant-Style Dosa
Make dosa crispy like in a restaurant
Making dosas at home can be a challenge, especially when they stick to the pan. If you want to make them crispy and thin like in a restaurant, we've got some tips for you.
Using onion on the pan
A great trick is to use an onion. Heat the pan, add a little oil, then rub a halved onion on the surface. This creates a natural non-stick layer so your dosa won't stick.
Salt and oil mixture
For an old pan, try this salt trick. Lightly heat the pan, sprinkle salt, and rub it with a cloth. Then, add a bit of oil and wipe it clean. This smooths the surface.
Why is it important to sprinkle water?
Ever wonder why people sprinkle water on the pan? It cools the surface to the perfect temperature. Just sprinkle, wipe it off quickly, and then spread your batter for a crispy dosa.
Pay attention to these small things too..
Keep the flame low when spreading batter, then cook on high. Add oil to the edges. Never use steel wool on a non-stick pan. Now you can make perfect dosas at home!
