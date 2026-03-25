2 5 Image Credit : chatgpt

The magic trick: Epsom salt and sour buttermilk

This mixture is a game-changer for getting buds and stopping them from falling off. Just mix one spoon of Epsom salt and half a glass of very sour buttermilk in one litre of water. Pour it at the base of the plant in the evening and spray a little on the leaves. The salt's magnesium boosts photosynthesis for quick budding, while the buttermilk enriches the soil.