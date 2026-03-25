Overnight Jasmine Blooms: Simple Tips to Make Your Plant Flower Fast!
Jasmine flowers are a summer favourite, but getting your plant to bloom can be a real headache. If your jasmine plant is all leaves and no flowers, we've got a simple trick that can get it blooming almost overnight.
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Overnight Jasmine Blooms: Simple Tips to Make Your Plant Flower Fast!
Everyone loves the sweet smell of jasmine, right? But many people get frustrated when their plant grows big but doesn't produce a single flower. Your jasmine plant needs more than just water; it needs a few simple 'tricks' to start blooming.
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The magic trick: Epsom salt and sour buttermilk
This mixture is a game-changer for getting buds and stopping them from falling off. Just mix one spoon of Epsom salt and half a glass of very sour buttermilk in one litre of water. Pour it at the base of the plant in the evening and spray a little on the leaves. The salt's magnesium boosts photosynthesis for quick budding, while the buttermilk enriches the soil.
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You need to do this as well
Before the flowering season starts, pluck all the leaves off the plant. This simple step encourages more flowers to grow. Also, trim any old or dry branches. New shoots will grow in their place, and each one will be loaded with flowers. Remember, your plant needs at least 6 hours of direct sunlight to bloom.
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Use natural fertilisers
You don't always need chemicals. Simple kitchen waste works wonders! Use dried banana peel powder for bigger flowers, thanks to the potassium. Don't throw away the water after washing rice and lentils; its minerals help the plant grow. You can also use washed and dried tea powder to make the soil more acidic, which jasmine plants love.
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Twice a month
Use this Epsom salt trick twice a month. Make sure your plant gets plenty of sunlight, and it will fill your home with fragrant white flowers almost overnight.
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