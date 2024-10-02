Shubho Mahalaya 2024 wishes, messages, SMS, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share with your loved ones

Shubho Mahalaya 2024: On October 2, 2024, Mahalaya will transition to Debi Paksha, which celebrates the advent of Goddess Durga. It is celebrated with traditions like the Tarpan and the Mahishashur Mardini broadcast, which promote dedication and family solidarity in preparation for Durga Puja.

Mahalaya, an auspicious occasion in the Hindu calendar, takes place on Wednesday, October 2, 2024. This momentous day marks the beginning of Debi Paksha (the Goddess' period) and corresponds with the end of Pitru Paksha. Devotees eagerly anticipate Goddess Durga's entrance, which heralds the approaching Durga Puja celebrations.

Significance of Mahalaya

Mahalaya is a devotional day observed in Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, and Bihar. It is marked with considerable enthusiasm as devotees prepare to welcome Maa Durga into their homes and hearts. Tune up to FM 107.0 MHz at 4 a.m. on October 2 to hear Birendra Krishna Bhadra's rich baritone voice telling the Mahishashur Mardini.

Traditional Rituals of Mahalaya

According to Bengali custom, the day begins early, with devotees rising at 4 a.m. to listen to Mahishashur Mardini, a lyrical narration by the late radio announcer Birendra Krishna Bhadra. This intriguing broadcast follows Maa Durga's mission to defeat the buffalo monster Mahishashura.

Families also execute the Tarpan rite, which involves paying honour to their ancestors by presenting water to their spirits on the banks of the Ganges. Sculptors also prepare for the celebrations by creating the eyes of Goddess Durga, which represent her entrance.

Whatsapp, Facebook Wishes and Images for Shubho Mahalaya

• As you celebrate Mahalaya with your loved ones, here are some heartfelt messages, greetings, and images you can share on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms to welcome Maa Durga: • Shubho Mahalaya to you and your loved ones! May Maa Durga bestow upon you all her blessings. • Wishing that Maa Durga's blessings and love shine upon you and your family. May all your wishes come true. Shubho Mahalaya! • As we welcome Maa Durga into our hearts and homes, may her divine presence bring harmony and positivity into every aspect of your life. Shubho Mahalaya!

• May Maa Durga bless you with peace, prosperity, and happiness on this auspicious day. Shubho Mahalaya! • The streets are adorned with festive decorations, and joy fills the air. Enjoy the puja this year! Shubho Mahalaya! • With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you and your loved ones find success, happiness, love, and prosperity. Shubho Mahalaya! • As Mahalaya heralds the arrival of Devi Durga, may her divine energy protect you from all evils and guide you towards righteousness. Shubho Mahalaya!

• On this sacred day, may the divine presence of Maa Durga fill your life with love, strength, and blessings. Shubho Mahalaya! • May the light of wisdom and knowledge shine upon you, illuminating your path on this day. Shubho Mahalaya! • Maa Durga is here, bringing festive vibes, love, and happiness. May all the light brighten your way to success. Shubho Mahalaya! • Shubho Mahalaya to you and your loved ones! May Maa Durga bestow upon you all her blessings.

I wish that Maa Durga's blessings and love keep shining upon you and your family. May all your wishes come true. Shubho Mahalaya. As we welcome Maa Durga into our hearts and homes, may her divine presence bring harmony and positivity into every aspect of your life. Shubho Mahalaya. The streets are decked up, people are happy and everything smells of festivities. Hope you enjoy the puja this year! Shubho Mahalaya. With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you and your loved ones find success, happiness, love and prosperity. Shubho Mahalaya.

