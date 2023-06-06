Say 'NO' to raw eggs: Here are multiple health concerns you should be aware of

According to experts, while egg whites are mostly composed of protein, egg yolks also include healthy fats and proteins. Therefore, it is crucial to consume the entire egg rather than just a portion of it.

Due to its many health advantages, eggs are a well-liked breakfast item and are delicious when scrambled, poached, used as a filler, or made into an omelette. However, some people also eat (or, better yet, drink) raw eggs, particularly egg whites, to fulfil their protein needs. Let's know if it is healthy for us or not.

Eating raw egg whites has become more popular recently, particularly among bodybuilders, people trying to lose weight, and people who want to consume more protein because it is thought that raw egg whites provide more value.

This is untrue since salmonella, a common bacterial infection of the gastrointestinal tract, can be spread by eating raw egg whites. Cooking eggs is advised since it prevents these issues and enhances digestion.

Consuming raw eggs, particularly the whites, can potentially result in egg-white damage, commonly known as biotin insufficiency. A protein called avidin found in raw egg whites stops the body from absorbing the B vitamin biotin. This may lead to a deficiency in biotin and result in various symptoms.

Avidin is an anti-nutrient that is present in egg white. The B vitamin biotin is bound by avidin, inhibiting absorption. Therefore, it should never be eaten uncooked. It's known as egg white damage.

Protein avidin (anti-nutrients), which is consumed in large quantities with raw eggs, namely egg whites, binds to biotin and renders it inactive. Since avidin is heat sensitive and is inactivated by boiling, cooked egg white is not poisonous. Four molecules of biotin are bound by one avidin molecule.

It can vary and might involve skin reactions like hives, eczema, or itching. Runny nose, nasal congestion, sneezing, coughing, wheezing, and breathing difficulties are all examples of respiratory symptoms. It is also possible to experience digestive disorders such nausea, vomiting, stomach discomfort, or diarrhoea.