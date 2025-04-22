Sattu Summer Specials: 4 easy recipes from traditional to zesty fusion
Beat the summer heat with these 4 easy and delicious sattu drink recipes. Packed with nutrients and perfect for staying hydrated.
| Published : Apr 22 2025, 03:03 PM
1 Min read
15
Image Credit : freepik
4 Refreshing Sattu Drink Recipes
Sattu is an excellent source of protein, fiber, magnesium, and iron. Incorporate it into your routine to detoxify and stay hydrated. Discover 4 delicious sattu drink recipes.
25
Image Credit : freepik
Spicy and Tangy Sattu Sharbat
Blend 3 tsp sattu with water, add dry mango powder, cumin powder, mint, coriander, lemon juice, salt, and coconut sugar.
35
Image Credit : freepik
Lemon Mint Sattu Drink
Mix sattu with cold water, add black salt, mint, cumin, lemon juice. Blend and garnish with lemon and mint.
45
Image Credit : freepik
Cucumber Sattu Buttermilk Drink
Blend cucumber, mint, green chili. Add cumin powder, chaat masala, sattu, salt, and pepper.
55
Image Credit : freepik
Sattu Chia Seed Drink
Combine sattu, black salt, chaat masala, onion, coriander, pomegranate, yogurt, and soaked chia seeds. Blend and serve.
