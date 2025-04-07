Make Sattu Paratha for Kids' Lunch, Skip Potato-Cauliflower Paratha

Lifestyle
Sattu- 1 cup, Garlic- 3-4 cloves, Ginger- 1 tsp, Onion- 1 finely chopped, Coriander- 2 spoons, Green chili- 1-2, Lemon juice, Pickle masala, Salt, Mustard oil- 1 tbsp.
Wheat flour- 2 cups, Water- as needed, Salt- 1/2 tsp, Oil- 1 tbsp, Carom seeds- 1/2 tsp
In a bowl, add sattu. Add finely chopped onion, garlic, ginger, green chili, coriander, lemon juice, salt, mustard oil and carom seeds. Mix all ingredients well.
Add salt and a little oil to the flour and knead a soft dough with water. Cover and let it rest for 10 minutes.
Take a dough ball, roll it a little, then fill it with sattu stuffing and seal it from all sides. Roll gently.
Place the paratha on a hot griddle. Cook until golden brown on both sides. Make it crispy by applying ghee or oil.
Serve hot sattu paratha with mango pickle, yogurt or chutney.
