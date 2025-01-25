Republic Day 2025 Wishes, Messages, Quotes Facebook/ WhatsApp status and SMS to Share on this Day

Celebrate Republic Day 2025 with heartfelt wishes, patriotic messages, and inspiring quotes. Honour the spirit of democracy and share the joy of this national day with loved ones.

On January 26, 2025, India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day, commemorating the day the Indian Constitution went into force in 1950, establishing the country as a sovereign democratic republic. The day is celebrated with tremendous passion and pride, celebrating the country's road to independence and democratic rule.

From the great procession on Rajpath (now Kartavya Path) in New Delhi to festivities across states, Republic Day brings the nation together in its diversity. People also offer emotional wishes, notes, and statements expressing patriotism and appreciation to the nation's forebears. Here are some of the greatest thoughts, wishes, and quotations to share with friends and family on this special day.

Republic Day Wishes 2025

Happy Republic Day 2024! May our diverse cultures come together to make India stronger than ever.

Let's take a moment to remember the many heroes who sacrificed for our nation. Happy Republic Day!

On this 76th Republic Day, let us remember the sacrifice of our freedom fighters

Let's pledge to build a stronger and more prosperous India. Happy Gantantra Diwas!

Happy Gantantra Diwas! Let’s cherish our freedom and work together to create a brighter future for India!

Happy Republic Day! May India continue to grow and thrive as a beacon of hope and freedom

Let’s us all come together in the spirit of peace and national pride. Wishing you Happy Gantantra Diwas

Happy Republic Day! Let's aim to build an India where everyone can thrive.

May the glory of India inspire us to live with respect, honour and peace. Happy Republic Day!

Wishing you and your family a Happy Gantantra Diwas! May pray for an India which continue to thrive and prosper with each passing year.

Quotes to Share on Republic Day 2025

"We are Indians, firstly and lastly." - Dr B.R. Ambedkar "Democracy means nothing if people are not able to work the democracy for the common good." - Jawaharlal Nehru "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others." - Mahatma Gandhi "Take to the path of dharma – the path of truth and justice." - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel "The future depends on what we do in the present." - Subhas Chandra Bose "Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high… Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake." - Rabindranath Tagore "The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India." - Lala Lajpat Rai "We must re-dedicate ourselves to the service of the people and the country." - Dr Rajendra Prasad "Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak "You may never know what results come of your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no result." - Mahatma Gandhi

Republic Day 2025: Messages

Our Constitution is a beacon of hope and unity. Let us uphold its values. Happy Republic Day! Today, we remember the makers of our Constitution and their vision for a progressive India. Republic Day is a reminder that we are the guardians of India’s legacy. Jai Hind! Let us work together to strengthen the fabric of democracy in India. Happy Republic Day! As we celebrate Republic Day, let’s honour the sacrifices made for our independence and democracy. The Constitution gave us rights, but also responsibilities. Let’s fulfil them with pride. On this day, let us celebrate the power of unity in diversity. Jai Hind! Every Republic Day is a step forward in the journey of building a stronger nation. Let us celebrate our nation’s progress and reaffirm our commitment to its ideals. Republic Day reminds us of the strength of our democracy and the resilience of our people.

Republic Day 2025 Quotes and Status

Let us pledge to uphold the values of our Constitution and work towards a brighter and united India. Happy Republic Day 2025! May the ideals of justice, liberty, and equality guide us always. Wishing you a joyous Republic Day! On this day, let’s celebrate our rich heritage and commit to building a stronger nation. Happy Republic Day! Proud to be an Indian. Let us work together for peace and prosperity. Happy Republic Day! Today, we honour those who gave us the freedom to live with dignity. Jai Hind! May our tricolour always fly high and inspire us to achieve greatness. Happy Republic Day! This Republic Day, let us remember the sacrifices made to uphold the ideals of democracy. Jai Hind! India is not just a nation; it’s a feeling. Let’s celebrate its glory. Happy Republic Day 2025! Freedom in mind, faith in heart, and memories in soul. Let’s salute our nation on Republic Day. As citizens of a proud democracy, let’s pledge to work for a better tomorrow. Happy Republic Day!

Republic Day Wishes 2025: SMS

Happy Republic Day! Together, let’s make India a land of opportunity and harmony Let’s celebrate our nation’s progress this Republic Day and work towards a better future. Happy Ganatantra Diwas May peace, prosperity, and happiness thrive in India this Republic Day! May the sacrifices of our heroes never be in vain. Let’s pray for a better India. Happy Gantantra Diwas! This Ganatantra Diwas, let us pledge to build a brighter future for our country

As we unfurl our national flag, remember and honour the sacrifices of our brave freedom fighters. Happy Republic Day! Let us hold the values of our Constitution and contribute to the progress of our country. Happy Republic Day. Let us not forget the rich heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of this nation. Happy Republic Day Freedom has not come easy, it is because of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day On the occasion of the celebration of our 76th Republic Day, let us all stand proud and give respect to our nation. Happy Republic Day.

