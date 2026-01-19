Early Signs of Anemia: How to Recognize Iron Deficiency Before It Gets Serious
Anemia: Symptoms your body shows
Iron deficiency is a common problem. It's a vital micronutrient for carrying oxygen via hemoglobin in red blood cells. Here are some symptoms of iron deficiency in the body.
Constant fatigue is one of the most common early symptoms of anemia.
Constant fatigue, even with enough rest, is a common early sign of anemia. Without enough oxygen, blood can't energize muscles and the brain, leading to persistent tiredness.
Skin losing its natural color
Skin loses its natural color, appearing pale, especially on the face, palms, or inner eyelids. This is due to low hemoglobin. It's more noticeable in fair-skinned people.
Shortness of breath
Shortness of breath is another symptom, often occurring during exercise or climbing stairs. Ignoring it can increase the risk of a heart attack over time.
Pale lips or pale inner eyelids
Pale lips or pale inner eyelids are two of the clearest early signs of low iron. Healthy lips are usually a light pink color.
Don't ignore a fast or irregular heartbeat
Don't ignore a fast or irregular heartbeat. It can also be a symptom of iron deficiency.
If they break or don't grow, it indicates an iron deficiency.
Brittle or slow-growing nails, despite good care, can indicate iron deficiency. Sometimes, nails may curve inwards, a change that can easily go unnoticed.
Iron deficiency slows down wound healing
Iron deficiency slows down wound healing. This means it takes longer for minor cuts or acne scars to fade.
