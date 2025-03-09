Ramadan 2025: Savor the richness of Haleem; Hearty Iftar recipe to try

Ramadan is a time of devotion, reflection, and togetherness. It is also a season filled with flavorsome and nourishing dishes that bring families and communities together at Iftar. One such beloved delicacy is Haleem —a rich, slow-cooked dish made with wheat, lentils, meat, and aromatic spices. Packed with protein, fiber, and energy, it is the perfect meal to replenish strength after a day of fasting.  


 

article_image1
Author
Srishti ms
Updated: Mar 9, 2025, 1:59 PM IST

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

Why is Haleem Special for Ramadan?  

Haleem is more than just a dish—it is a symbol of warmth and tradition. Originating from the Middle East and Persia, this dish traveled to India, where it became a Ramadan staple, especially in Hyderabad and Lucknow. Its rich, slow-cooked texture and nutrient-packed ingredients make it an ideal choice for Iftar, helping to restore energy levels while keeping you full and satisfied.  
 

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

Ingredients you will need  

Here’s everything you need to make a hearty bowl of Haleem at home:  

For the Base:  

- 1 cup broken wheat (dalia)  
- ½ cup chana dal (split chickpeas)  
- ¼ cup urad dal (black gram)  
- ¼ cup masoor dal (red lentils)  
- ¼ cup moong dal (yellow lentils)  
- ½ cup rice  
 


article_image3

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

For the Meat Mixture:  

- 500g boneless mutton/chicken (cut into small pieces)  
- 2 onions (finely sliced)  
- 2 tomatoes (pureed)  
- 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste  
- 2-3 green chilies (chopped)  
- ½ cup yogurt  
- 1 tsp turmeric powder  
- 1 tbsp red chili powder  
- 1 tbsp coriander powder  
- ½ tbsp garam masala  
- ½ tbsp cumin powder  
- Salt to taste  
- 4-5 cups water or stock  
 

article_image4

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

For Garnishing:  

- Fresh coriander leaves (chopped)  
- Fried onions (for topping)  
- Lemon wedges  
- Julienned ginger  
- Ghee (for extra richness)  
 

article_image5

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

Step-by-Step Cooking Guide  

Step 1: Prepare the Lentils and Grains  

1. Wash and soak broken wheat, lentils, and rice for at least 2 hours (overnight for best results).  
2. In a large pot, add soaked grains and lentils with 4-5 cups of water and cook until soft. Alternatively, pressure cook for 4-5 whistles.  
 

article_image6

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

Step 2: Cook the Meat  

1. Heat ghee or oil in a pan, add sliced onions, and fry until golden brown.  
2. Add ginger-garlic paste and green chilies, sauté for a minute.  
3. Stir in the tomato puree, followed by yogurt and spices. Cook until the oil separates.  
4. Add meat pieces, mix well, and cook until tender. If using a pressure cooker, cook for 4-5 whistles.  
 

article_image7

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

Step 3: Blend and Combine  

1. Once the lentil mixture is cooked, blend it into a smooth, thick paste.  
2. Shred the cooked meat and mix it with the blended lentil paste.  
3. Let it simmer on low heat for about 30-40 minutes, stirring continuously to achieve the perfect creamy consistency.  

article_image8

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

Step 4: Garnish and Serve  

1. Drizzle some ghee on top for extra flavor.  
2. Garnish with fried onions, fresh coriander, julienned ginger, and a squeeze of lemon.  
3. Serve hot with naan, paratha, or just enjoy it as a wholesome meal on its own!  
 

article_image9

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

Tips for the Perfect Haleem  

- Slow-cooking is key – The longer you cook, the richer the texture and flavor.  
- Use mutton for an authentic taste – But chicken works well for a lighter version.  
- Don’t skip the ghee – It adds depth and enhances the dish’s richness.  
- Adjust spice levels – Customize it based on your taste preference.  

 

This Ramadan 2025, bring the richness and warmth of Haleem to your Iftar table. It’s not just a meal; it’s an experience a comforting, protein-packed dish that keeps you nourished and energized. Whether you’re sharing it with family or serving it to guests, Haleem is sure to be a highlight of your Ramadan celebrations.  

Try this recipe, and enjoy a hearty and flavorful Haleem this festive season!

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IIFA 2025: Karan Johar reveals the key to his incredible weight loss transformation; Read on NTI

IIFA 2025: Karan Johar reveals the key to his incredible weight loss transformation; Read on

International Women's Day 2025: Nita Ambani inspires women to stay fit, shares her fitness journey RBA

International Women's Day 2025: Nita Ambani inspires women to stay fit, shares her fitness journey

The Power of Fasting: How this Sacred Tradition enhances spiritual growth and physical well-being anr

The Power of Fasting: How this Sacred Tradition enhances spiritual growth and physical well-being

Women's Day 2025: 7 journal prompts for self discovery, evaluation and more MEG

Women's Day 2025: 7 journal prompts for self discovery, evaluation and more

Women's Day 2025: Role of men in women empowerment; how they can promote gender equality MEG

Women's Day 2025: Role of men in women empowerment; how they can promote gender equality

Recent Stories

Rakul Preet Singh skips IIFA 2025 for a family vacation; the actress reveals why MEG

Rakul Preet Singh skips IIFA 2025 for a family vacation; the actress reveals why

Six killed, including women and children, in roof collapse at Afghan camp in Pakistan dmn

Six killed, including women and children, in roof collapse at Afghan camp in Pakistan

Pakistan SHOCKER! Sindh ex-CM's son declared dead, court stunned by truth ddr

Pakistan SHOCKER! Sindh ex-CM's son declared dead, court stunned by truth

Delhi: 37-year-old woman killed in mini-truck accident in Azadpur, driver detained vkp

Delhi: 37-year-old woman killed in mini-truck accident in Azadpur, driver detained

Foldable iPhone launching in 2026? Apple's new smartphone price, features LEAKED! gcw

Foldable iPhone launching in 2026? Apple's new smartphone price, features LEAKED!

Recent Videos

Nepal Kicks Off Holi Celebrations with Ancient Chir Tradition | Asianet Newsable

Nepal Kicks Off Holi Celebrations with Ancient Chir Tradition | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Baba Ramdev Calls Patanjali Mega Food Park ‘Asia’s Biggest’! | Asianet Newsable

Baba Ramdev Calls Patanjali Mega Food Park ‘Asia’s Biggest’! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
India vs New Zealand: Predicted Playing XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final in Dubai

India vs New Zealand: Predicted Playing XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final in Dubai

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Video Icon
Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Video Icon