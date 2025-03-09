Ramadan 2025: Savor the richness of Haleem; Hearty Iftar recipe to try
Ramadan is a time of devotion, reflection, and togetherness. It is also a season filled with flavorsome and nourishing dishes that bring families and communities together at Iftar. One such beloved delicacy is Haleem —a rich, slow-cooked dish made with wheat, lentils, meat, and aromatic spices. Packed with protein, fiber, and energy, it is the perfect meal to replenish strength after a day of fasting.
Image Credits: Getty- stock image
Why is Haleem Special for Ramadan?
Haleem is more than just a dish—it is a symbol of warmth and tradition. Originating from the Middle East and Persia, this dish traveled to India, where it became a Ramadan staple, especially in Hyderabad and Lucknow. Its rich, slow-cooked texture and nutrient-packed ingredients make it an ideal choice for Iftar, helping to restore energy levels while keeping you full and satisfied.
Image Credits: Getty- stock image
Ingredients you will need
Here’s everything you need to make a hearty bowl of Haleem at home:
For the Base:
- 1 cup broken wheat (dalia)
- ½ cup chana dal (split chickpeas)
- ¼ cup urad dal (black gram)
- ¼ cup masoor dal (red lentils)
- ¼ cup moong dal (yellow lentils)
- ½ cup rice
Image Credits: Getty- stock image
For the Meat Mixture:
- 500g boneless mutton/chicken (cut into small pieces)
- 2 onions (finely sliced)
- 2 tomatoes (pureed)
- 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- 2-3 green chilies (chopped)
- ½ cup yogurt
- 1 tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tbsp red chili powder
- 1 tbsp coriander powder
- ½ tbsp garam masala
- ½ tbsp cumin powder
- Salt to taste
- 4-5 cups water or stock
Image Credits: Getty- stock image
For Garnishing:
- Fresh coriander leaves (chopped)
- Fried onions (for topping)
- Lemon wedges
- Julienned ginger
- Ghee (for extra richness)
Image Credits: Getty- stock image
Step-by-Step Cooking Guide
Step 1: Prepare the Lentils and Grains
1. Wash and soak broken wheat, lentils, and rice for at least 2 hours (overnight for best results).
2. In a large pot, add soaked grains and lentils with 4-5 cups of water and cook until soft. Alternatively, pressure cook for 4-5 whistles.
Image Credits: Getty- stock image
Step 2: Cook the Meat
1. Heat ghee or oil in a pan, add sliced onions, and fry until golden brown.
2. Add ginger-garlic paste and green chilies, sauté for a minute.
3. Stir in the tomato puree, followed by yogurt and spices. Cook until the oil separates.
4. Add meat pieces, mix well, and cook until tender. If using a pressure cooker, cook for 4-5 whistles.
Image Credits: Getty- stock image
Step 3: Blend and Combine
1. Once the lentil mixture is cooked, blend it into a smooth, thick paste.
2. Shred the cooked meat and mix it with the blended lentil paste.
3. Let it simmer on low heat for about 30-40 minutes, stirring continuously to achieve the perfect creamy consistency.
Image Credits: Getty- stock image
Step 4: Garnish and Serve
1. Drizzle some ghee on top for extra flavor.
2. Garnish with fried onions, fresh coriander, julienned ginger, and a squeeze of lemon.
3. Serve hot with naan, paratha, or just enjoy it as a wholesome meal on its own!
Image Credits: Getty- stock image
Tips for the Perfect Haleem
- Slow-cooking is key – The longer you cook, the richer the texture and flavor.
- Use mutton for an authentic taste – But chicken works well for a lighter version.
- Don’t skip the ghee – It adds depth and enhances the dish’s richness.
- Adjust spice levels – Customize it based on your taste preference.
This Ramadan 2025, bring the richness and warmth of Haleem to your Iftar table. It’s not just a meal; it’s an experience a comforting, protein-packed dish that keeps you nourished and energized. Whether you’re sharing it with family or serving it to guests, Haleem is sure to be a highlight of your Ramadan celebrations.
Try this recipe, and enjoy a hearty and flavorful Haleem this festive season!