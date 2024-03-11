Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ramadan 2024: 7 healthy eating tips to maintain nutritional balance during fasting

    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

    Discover essential healthy eating tips for maintaining nutritional balance during Ramadan 2024. From balanced Suhoor and Iftar meals to hydration and moderation, learn how to stay healthy and energized while fasting.

    article_image1

    Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, is a time of spiritual reflection, prayer, and fasting from dawn to sunset. While fasting during Ramadan is an essential religious practice, it's crucial to maintain proper nutrition to stay healthy and energized throughout the month.

    In this article, we'll explore some healthy eating tips to help you maintain nutritional balance while fasting during Ramadan 2024.

    article_image2

    1. Suhoor:

    The Pre-Dawn Meal Suhoor is the pre-dawn meal before the start of fasting. Opt for wholesome foods that provide sustained energy throughout the day, such as whole grains, complex carbohydrates, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Include foods like oats, whole wheat bread, eggs, yogurt, nuts, and seeds in your Suhoor meal to keep you feeling full and satisfied.

    article_image3

    drink water

    2. Hydration is Key

    Stay hydrated during non-fasting hours by drinking plenty of water and other hydrating beverages like herbal teas, coconut water, and fresh juices. Dehydration can lead to fatigue, headaches, and decreased concentration, so aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water between Iftar and Suhoor.

    article_image4

    3. Include Fruits and Vegetables

    Incorporate plenty of fruits and vegetables into your meals during Ramadan to ensure you're getting essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Aim to include a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables to maximize nutrient intake and support overall health.

    4. Balanced Iftar Meals

    Break your fast with a balanced meal that includes a variety of food groups to replenish nutrients and energy levels. Start with dates and water to replenish glucose levels, followed by a balanced meal consisting of lean proteins, complex carbohydrates, vegetables, and healthy fats. Avoid overeating and opt for smaller portions to prevent digestive discomfort.

    article_image5

    5. Limit Sugary and Processed Foods

    While it may be tempting to indulge in sweet treats and processed foods during Ramadan, try to limit your intake of sugary and processed foods. These foods can cause energy spikes and crashes and may leave you feeling sluggish and lethargic during fasting hours.

    article_image6

    6. Choose Healthy Cooking Methods

    Opt for healthier cooking methods such as grilling, baking, steaming, or sautéing instead of frying. This can help reduce the amount of added fats and calories in your meals while preserving the nutritional value of the food.

     

    article_image7

    7. Monitor Caffeine and Caffeinated Beverages

    Limit your intake of caffeine and caffeinated beverages such as coffee, tea, and energy drinks, especially during Suhoor and Iftar. These beverages can lead to dehydration and may disrupt sleep patterns, so opt for decaffeinated options or herbal teas instead.

    Maintaining proper nutrition during Ramadan is essential for supporting overall health and well-being while fasting. By following these healthy eating tips, you can ensure that you maintain nutritional balance, stay energized, and make the most of this sacred month of spiritual reflection and fasting.

