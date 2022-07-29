Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's how Tech Mahindra helping Google for street view mapping

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 8:54 AM IST

    After a lengthy 11-year wait and after adhering to all essential policy criteria, Google has officially relaunched Street View in India. Google has worked with regional businesses like Tech Mahindra and Genesys International for mapping and tech delivery to end customers in order to be in compliance with governmental requirements. Naturally, this excludes you from seeing the fascinating Google Street View vehicles that drive around the US. Instead, Tech Mahindra, a partner of Google India, has come up with a fresh, creative, and economical solution: using auto rickshaws to collect mapping data.

    A Mahindra 3W was purchased by Mahindra Logistics for a project by Tech Mahindra to develop and licence street view data to Google. Mahindra & Mahindra's chairman, Anand Mahindra, shared a picture of the "desi" Street View "vehicle" on Twitter. 

    What important are the camera, GPS location tags, and other devices mounted on top of the car. So, in this instance, a beautiful automobile or even an auto rickshaw may accomplish the task. Despite this, it is unclear if Mahindra is mapping Street View data with 3-wheelers alone. Depending on the location and state of the roads, the corporation could decide to use a different type of vehicle.

    According to Google, its Street View partners have mapped out more than 150,000 kilometres across 10 Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Amritsar. By the end of 2022, Google intends to extend this to more than 50 cities.

