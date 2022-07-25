Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Enco X2 goes on sale in India today; Know price, special offers, specs & more

The brand revealed that the Oppo Reno 8 series and Oppo Enco X2 earbuds will be available in India through Flipkart, the Oppo online shop, and retail stores. The Oppo Reno 8 will be available in a single configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for Rs 29,999. The smartphone will come in two colours: Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black.

Oppo just released the Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro smartphones in India, as well as the Oppo Enco X2 TWS earphones. The top-of-the-line Oppo Reno 9 Pro went on sale in India on July 19, and the Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Enco X2 are now available. During the launch event, the brand revealed that the Oppo Reno 8 series and Oppo Enco X2 earbuds will be available in India through Flipkart, the Oppo online shop, and retail stores. Aside from that, the firm announced deals on the new gadgets.

The Oppo Reno 8 will be available in a single configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for Rs 29,999. The smartphone will come in two colours: Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black.

All about the price and offers

As part of the initial sale, the business is offering a rebate of up to Rs 3,000 to buyers who pay with credit or debit cards from ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank, or Bank of Baroda. Buyers may also get Rs 1,200 cashback on non-EMI transactions using ICICI, SBI, and Kotak Bank credit and debit cards. Furthermore, the business is giving no-cost EMIs for up to 6 months on 12-month EMI packages beginning at Rs 2,500.

The new Oppo Enco X2 earphones are priced at Rs 10,999. Buyers of the Oppo Enco X2 can get a Rs 1,000 immediate discount on various Debit and Credit Cards. Enco X2 purchasers may additionally enjoy a flat 10% immediate discount when they pay using Axis Bank or Kotak Bank Credit Cards.

All about Oppo Reno 8

Oppo Reno 8 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It comes with the ColorOS 12.1 operating system, which is based on Android 12. The Oppo Reno 8 has a triple rear camera arrangement that includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, an 8MP Sony IMX355 extreme wide angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone includes a 32MP selfie camera on the front. In terms of power, the Oppo Reno 8 is powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC rapid charging technology.

