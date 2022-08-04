Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Agra sweet shop is selling 24-carat ghevar at Rs 25,000/kg

    Braj Rasayan Mitthan Bhandar, located close to Shah Market in Agra, is the maker of the unique dish. Given that it is covered in a thin layer of 24-carat gold, this straightforward dish is being sold for an exorbitant price. According to reports, customers have come to the shop from all across Agra since they first began selling it.

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Agra sweet shop is selling 24 carat ghevar at Rs 25000 per kg gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    Agra, First Published Aug 4, 2022, 3:10 PM IST

    In preparation of Raksha Bandhan, a confectionery in Uttar Pradesh has created unique "gold Ghevar" to add splendour to your celebrations. It is undeniable that Indian cuisine is as diverse as its culture and way of life. Ghevar is distinguished by its savoury meals and delectable sweets, and its roots are in Rajasthani cuisine. The ingredients for this disc-shaped cake include mawa, ghee, and malai Ghevar. However, "gold Ghevar" has been included as a new variety. It is also famous in states of Haryana, Delhi, Gujarat, western Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

    However, the disc-shaped sweet delicacy is manufactured by Braj Rasayan Mishthan Bhandar near Shah Market in Agra and is being sold there for Rs. 25,000 per kilogramme. A typical Ghevar, however, costs between Rs. 600 and 700 a kg. However, there is a larger cost associated with this Ghevar since it is covered in 24-carat gold.

    Also Read | Bizarre! Bihar varsity student gets 151 out of 100 marks in exam, another promoted despite scoring zero

    Owner of Braj Rasayan Sweets Bhandar Tushar Gupta stated the confection includes a variety of dried fruits in addition to pistachios, almonds, peanuts, and walnuts. In addition to the edible gold garnish, it features a layer of malai with ice cream flavour. There are several types of ghevar, including plain, mawa, and malai ghevar. It can be covered with rabri or dipped in sugar-water syrup.

    Raksha Bandhan will be observed on Thursday, August 11, in a similar vein. On the final day of the lunar month of Shravan, a Hindu event honours the relationship between a brother and sister. Every year, sisters tie the rakhi, which stands for the link of protection and has the Sanskrit name Raksha Bandhan, on their brothers' hands. The brothers swear to safeguard their sisters and stand by them always in exchange.

    Also Read | Watch: MP students sit with umbrellas inside classroom due to leaking roof

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2022, 3:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along wins netizens' hearts with a traditional folk dance: watch video - gps

    Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along wins netizens' hearts with a traditional folk dance: watch video

    Watch Mother rat saves baby from king cobra's mouth; leaves netizens terrified-tgy

    Watch: Mother rat saves baby from king cobra's mouth; leaves netizens terrified

    Cops save woman trapped in car amid rising flood waters: watch video - gps

    Cops save woman trapped in car amid rising flood waters: watch video

    Watch Chimpanzee in jeans hugs, kisses, poses with woman in Bangkok; Netizens love it-tgy

    Watch: Chimpanzee in jeans hugs, kisses, poses with woman in Bangkok; Netizens love it

    Hungry elephant's persistent effort to pluck jackfruit from a tree inspired netizens: watch video - gps

    Hungry elephant's persistent effort to pluck jackfruit from a tree inspired netizens: watch video

    Recent Stories

    Love + Business: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli turn business partners; actress' latest post goes viral RBA

    Love + Business: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli turn business partners; actress' latest post goes viral

    Rakul Preet Singh looks red hot in cleavage revealing mini dress drb

    Rakul Preet Singh looks red hot in cleavage revealing mini dress

    Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along wins netizens' hearts with a traditional folk dance: watch video - gps

    Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along wins netizens' hearts with a traditional folk dance: watch video

    Patra Chawl Case: Sena's Sanjay Raut ED custody extended till August 8 - adt

    Patra Chawl Case: Sena's Sanjay Raut ED custody extended till August 8

    Bengaluru traffic police explains the meaning of new road sign netizens appreciate it gcw

    Bengaluru traffic police explains meaning of new road sign; netizens appreciate it

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon