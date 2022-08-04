Raksha Bandhan 2022: Agra sweet shop is selling 24-carat ghevar at Rs 25,000/kg

Braj Rasayan Mitthan Bhandar, located close to Shah Market in Agra, is the maker of the unique dish. Given that it is covered in a thin layer of 24-carat gold, this straightforward dish is being sold for an exorbitant price. According to reports, customers have come to the shop from all across Agra since they first began selling it.

In preparation of Raksha Bandhan, a confectionery in Uttar Pradesh has created unique "gold Ghevar" to add splendour to your celebrations. It is undeniable that Indian cuisine is as diverse as its culture and way of life. Ghevar is distinguished by its savoury meals and delectable sweets, and its roots are in Rajasthani cuisine. The ingredients for this disc-shaped cake include mawa, ghee, and malai Ghevar. However, "gold Ghevar" has been included as a new variety. It is also famous in states of Haryana, Delhi, Gujarat, western Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

However, the disc-shaped sweet delicacy is manufactured by Braj Rasayan Mishthan Bhandar near Shah Market in Agra and is being sold there for Rs. 25,000 per kilogramme. A typical Ghevar, however, costs between Rs. 600 and 700 a kg. However, there is a larger cost associated with this Ghevar since it is covered in 24-carat gold.

Owner of Braj Rasayan Sweets Bhandar Tushar Gupta stated the confection includes a variety of dried fruits in addition to pistachios, almonds, peanuts, and walnuts. In addition to the edible gold garnish, it features a layer of malai with ice cream flavour. There are several types of ghevar, including plain, mawa, and malai ghevar. It can be covered with rabri or dipped in sugar-water syrup.

Raksha Bandhan will be observed on Thursday, August 11, in a similar vein. On the final day of the lunar month of Shravan, a Hindu event honours the relationship between a brother and sister. Every year, sisters tie the rakhi, which stands for the link of protection and has the Sanskrit name Raksha Bandhan, on their brothers' hands. The brothers swear to safeguard their sisters and stand by them always in exchange.

