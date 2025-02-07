Propose Day: 5 Romantic getaways near Delhi NCR for a perfect outing with your partner

Spend quality time with your partner this Propose Day at these 5 amazing locations near Delhi NCR.

Valentine's Day Week begins with the month of love. The second day is celebrated as Propose Day. If you're thinking of going out with your partner and living around Delhi NCR, then there's no need to worry. We have brought you 5 locations near Delhi NCR where you can spend quality time with your loved one (5 Romantic getaways near Delhi NCR for Propose Day). So let's know about those places.

Neemrana Fort-Palace

Neemrana Fort and Palace is the perfect place to explore with your partner. You can enjoy a luxurious experience here. Apart from this, the fort offers a spectacular view of the sunset which will make Rose Day even more special. You can also visit the nearby Bala Fort and Bawdi. Neemrana Fort-Palace is located on the Delhi Jaipur Highway, 122nd Milestone, Neemrana Fort Road, Rajasthan. It is only 115 km from NCR. You can reach here in just two hours.

Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary

If you are celebrating Valentine's Day for the first time, instead of coming to a crowded place, visit Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary. It is located in Gurgaon. Here you can enjoy nature and the lake together. The crowd here is also less compared to other places. The special thing is that it is only 40 km from Delhi. It will take a maximum of 90 minutes to reach here.

Noor Mahal

Located in Karnal, Haryana, Noor Mahal is a wonderful example of Rajput and Mughal architecture. There are 125 luxury rooms here. Apart from this, the dining room and garden are also quite good. There are also many events for couples here on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Which can be enjoyed. Delhi is 120 km from Noor Mahal. Where you can reach in just two hours 25 minutes.

Garh Mukteshwar

If you want to go somewhere away from restaurants and public places, then why not explore a religious destination? You can visit Garhmukteshwar on Rose Day. This place is only 110 km away from Delhi. The special thing is, a spectacular view of dolphins is visible in the rivers located here.

