Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Promotes growth to reduces dandruff: 7 hair benefits of Amla

    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 4:05 PM IST

    Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is a powerhouse of nutrients with myriad health benefits. Renowned for its rich vitamin C content and potent antioxidants, Amla offers a holistic approach to wellness. From promoting hair health to boosting immunity, its versatile properties make it a valuable addition to a balanced lifestyle

    article_image1

    Pixabay

    Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is a powerhouse of nutrients with myriad health benefits. Renowned for its rich vitamin C content and potent antioxidants, Amla offers a holistic approach to wellness. From promoting hair health to boosting immunity, its versatile properties make it a valuable addition to a balanced lifestyle

    article_image2

    Pixabay

    Rich in Vitamin C- Amla is a potent source of vitamin C, which is essential for collagen production. Collagen is a protein that supports hair structure, promoting strength and preventing breakage

    article_image3

    Pixabay

    Antioxidant Properties- Amla is rich in antioxidants that help combat free radicals. Free radicals can damage hair follicles, and the antioxidants in Amla juice may protect the hair from oxidative stress

    article_image4

    Pixabay

    Promotes Hair Growth- Amla juice is believed to stimulate hair growth by nourishing the hair follicles. It strengthens the roots, which can reduce hair fall and contribute to healthier, fuller hair

    article_image5

    Pixabay

    Prevents Premature Graying- The antioxidants in Amla juice may also help prevent premature graying of hair. Regular consumption or application of Amla juice is thought to support the natural pigmentation of hair

    article_image6

    Pixabay

    Reduces Dandruff- Amla has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that may help combat dandruff. Applying Amla juice to the scalp can help soothe irritation and reduce flakiness

    article_image7

    Pixabay

    Conditions the Hair- Amla juice acts as a natural conditioner, making the hair softer and more manageable. It can be used as a hair rinse or added to hair masks for added moisture

    article_image8

    Pixabay

    Strengthens Hair- Amla juice contains essential nutrients that strengthen the hair shaft, reducing the risk of split ends and brittleness. This can contribute to overall hair resilience and vitality

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for December 22, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Gemini; good day for Capricorn AJR

    Daily Horoscope for December 22, 2023: Difficult day for Aries, Gemini; good day for Capricorn

    Numerology Prediction for December 22, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for December 22, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Unique culinary journey: Vande Bharat-themed restaurant in Gujarat's Surat takes internet by storm (WATCH) snt

    Unique culinary journey: Vande Bharat-themed restaurant in Gujarat's Surat takes internet by storm (WATCH)

    Daily Horoscope for December 21 2023 aries virgo leo libra cancer pisces taurus capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 21, 2023: Be cautious Aries, good day for Cancer & more

    Numerology Prediction for December 21 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 21, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    How does PM Modi travel Siddaramaiah after row over flying in private jet amid Karnataka's drought crisis snt

    'How does PM Modi travel?': Siddaramaiah after row over flying in private jet amid Karnataka's drought crisis

    Poonch terror attack: 7 key points on PAFF, the group behind J&K incident AJR

    Poonch attack: 7 key points on PAFF, the group behind J&K incident

    PS Gahlaut Applauds PM's Pranam Scheme, says Leading 'Sustainable Agriculture' in India

    PS Gahlaut Applauds PM's PRANAM Scheme, Says Leading ‘Sustainable Agriculture’ in India

    Jacqueline Fernandez raises eyebrows as she shares pictures in blue sequin bodysuit RKK

    Jacqueline Fernandez raises eyebrows as she shares pictures in blue sequin bodysuit

    Football Young sensation Lamine Yamal lights Up Barcelona's friendly with stunning goal despite team's struggles osf

    Barcelona boy genius Lamine Yamal's stunning goal in friendly sets internet on fire (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon