Prevent sugar from getting wet: 5 effective items to use in the container

We can make the sugar dry and normal again by using some traditional methods. Let's find out how..

The kitchen in the house is not complete without sugar. However... due to changes in the weather... sugar gets spoiled. No matter how carefully we store it.. due to changes in the weather.. the sugar becomes moist. The sugar, which should be dry, becomes a lump. Anyone would hate to use such sugar. However... we can normalize sugar again by using some simple tricks. Let's see how....

We can make the sugar dry and normal again by using some traditional methods. Let's find out how..

1. Neem Leaves Put some neem leaves in the sugar container. You read that right. Neem leaves are known for their natural anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties. Placing a few dried neem leaves in your sugar container can absorb moisture and prevent the growth of fungus or bacteria. Neem is a natural absorbent, meaning it draws moisture away from the sugar. This makes the sugar dry again. It can also prevent ants. What to do: Place 5-6 dried neem leaves on top of the sugar in the container. Make sure these leaves are completely dry as well, only then they will be able to absorb the moisture from the sugar. Change the leaves once every 10 days to maintain effectiveness.



Orange Peels

2. Dried Orange Peels..

You can use orange or lemon peels for this. This is a great natural option to keep sugar dry. Not only does it remove moisture from the sugar, but it also keeps insects like ants away. What to do: Peel an orange or lemon. Let the peels dry completely. Once they are dry, cut the peels into small pieces and store them in a sugar container. Check the peels regularly. Replace them when they become too dry or lose their smell.

Sugar

3. Charcoal Charcoal is used as a powerful moisture absorber. Activated charcoal is particularly effective at removing moisture and odors. While it may seem unusual to use in a sugar container, you can use food-grade activated charcoal. It is easily available in the market. It works wonders in preventing sugar from getting moist. What to do: Place a small piece of food-grade activated charcoal in a breathable packet or foil. You can also wrap it in cheesecloth. Then put it in the sugar container. Charcoal absorbs moisture without coming into direct contact with sugar. Change the charcoal every few months to be effective.





4. Rice Grains

Rice is one of the most popular methods to keep sugar dry. Rice is a great absorbent and effectively removes moisture from sugar. The good part is that rice does not change the taste or texture of sugar. What to do: Wrap the uncooked rice in a small cheesecloth and place it in the sugar container. You can also add a teaspoon of rice to the sugar, but this will need to be separated from the sugar when needed. Change the rice container every 20-25 days.



5. Salt

Salt is another common household remedy that helps keep sugar dry. Like rice, salt has excellent moisture-absorbing properties. It is safe to use with sugar. Make sure to keep the salt separate from the sugar so that it does not change the taste. What to do: Fill a small cloth bag or cheesecloth with salt and place it in the sugar container. You can also use a small salt shaker placed in the container. It is better to change the salt when it becomes wet and put a new salt packet.

Latest Videos