Pregnancy tips 101: Healthy diet to oils massages-7 ways to avoid stretch marks

Due to inheritance, following advice may not prevent stretch marks. Accept your body's changes throughout pregnancy—they honour the amazing process of birth. With proper care, stretch marks can fade.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 4:55 PM IST

Stretch marks are typical during pregnancy because the skin expands to accommodate the growing baby. While genetics have a part, you may take the following activities to lessen your chances of having stretch marks

article_image2

Keep your skin hydrated
Regular moisturising can help your skin's suppleness. Use rich creams or oils with components such as cocoa butter, shea butter, vitamin E, or almond oil. Apply generously to regions prone to stretch marks, such as the abdomen, thighs, hips, and chest.

article_image3

Exercise regularly
Gentle exercise during pregnancy promotes circulation and skin suppleness. Walking, prenatal yoga, and swimming can help you maintain a healthy weight while improving blood flow, nourishing your skin.

article_image4

Pregnancy

Control Your Weight Gain
Gaining weight gradually and within the proper range might help lessen the likelihood of stretch marks. Rapid weight increase causes the skin to stretch more quickly, making it difficult to adjust. Follow your healthcare provider's recommendations for safe pregnancy weight gain.

article_image5

Maintain a healthy diet
A balanced diet high in vitamins and minerals promotes skin health. Choose meals rich in vitamins C, E, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids to help your skin produce collagen and stay supple.

article_image6

Stay hydrated
Drinking enough water helps to preserve skin suppleness. Aim for at least 8 to 10 glasses of water every day. Stretch marks are less likely to develop on well-hydrated skin, but dryness makes your skin more vulnerable.

article_image7

Massage your skin
Regular massage in stretch mark-prone regions helps enhance circulation and skin suppleness. To keep your skin smooth and healthy, gently massage it in circular strokes with a moisturising lotion or oil.

article_image8

Use stretch mark prevention products
Stretch mark prevention lotions and oils can assist. Look for products that include hyaluronic acid, centella asiatica, or retinoid alternatives (which are safe during pregnancy). To have the best benefits, start utilising them early in your pregnancy.

