Pongal Pulli Kolam Designs 2025: 5 easy patterns for festivals

Pongal Pulli Kolam Designs 2025

Kolam, an integral part of Pongal, symbolizes beauty, joy, and prosperity. It's hard to imagine Pongal without these intricate designs

Women traditionally draw kolams early on Pongal. Choosing a design can be challenging. This article offers a variety of pulli kolams to inspire you

Kolams are typically drawn with rice flour or colored powders. Rice flour kolams traditionally provide sustenance for ants, birds, and other creatures

Pulli kolams are easier to draw than other types like rangoli. In villages, young women draw the kolams, and children fill them with color. This tradition is now also followed in cities

In some places, cow dung is used to clean the house before drawing kolams. This acts as a disinfectant and keeps insects and germs away, protecting the health of the household. Kolam is thus more than mere decoration

