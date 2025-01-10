Pongal Pulli Kolam Designs 2025: 5 easy patterns for festivals

Pongal Pulli Kolam Designs 2025: This article showcases a variety of pulli kolam designs to adorn your homes during the Pongal festival

article_image1
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 5:01 PM IST

Pongal Pulli Kolam Designs 2025

Kolam, an integral part of Pongal, symbolizes beauty, joy, and prosperity. It's hard to imagine Pongal without these intricate designs

article_image2

Women traditionally draw kolams early on Pongal. Choosing a design can be challenging. This article offers a variety of pulli kolams to inspire you

article_image3

Kolams are typically drawn with rice flour or colored powders. Rice flour kolams traditionally provide sustenance for ants, birds, and other creatures

article_image4

Pulli kolams are easier to draw than other types like rangoli. In villages, young women draw the kolams, and children fill them with color. This tradition is now also followed in cities

article_image5

In some places, cow dung is used to clean the house before drawing kolams. This acts as a disinfectant and keeps insects and germs away, protecting the health of the household. Kolam is thus more than mere decoration

