Image Credit : Pixabay

High-Energy Australian Cattle Dogs

These intelligent herding dogs were involved in 43 bite incidents, although no fatalities were reported. Their danger score was 44.9. Experts emphasize that the breed’s high energy requires active, experienced owners to prevent behavioral issues, including aggression.



Cane Corsos and Legislative Scrutiny

Cane Corsos, with a danger score of 41.9, were involved in 30 bite incidents and four deaths. Their strong build and guarding tendencies have led to breed-specific laws in various regions. Proper socialization and training are crucial to manage their behavior.