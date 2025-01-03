Pongal Holiday: You will get leave from January 13th and 17th for festival

Various groups have requested holidays on January 13th and 17th for the Pongal festival. This has raised expectations among people for a continuous 9-day holiday.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 2:26 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 2:26 PM IST

Pongal Celebrations

People are preparing to celebrate the Tamil festival of Pongal. Last year, over 1 million people traveled from Chennai alone to celebrate Pongal in their hometowns. This year, the Pongal celebrations have begun with similar enthusiasm. With just a week left for the festival, people are planning to travel to their hometowns to celebrate with family and friends.

article_image2

Pongal Holidays

Special buses and trains have been announced for the public to travel for Pongal. People are also planning to travel by their own vehicles. Pongal will be celebrated on January 14th, 15th, and 16th this year. There is a demand for a holiday on Monday, January 13th, before Pongal, and on Friday, January 17th, after Pongal.

article_image3

Nellai Mubarak

Holidays on January 13th and 17th

If holidays are declared on January 13th and 17th, there is a possibility of a continuous 9-day holiday. Various groups have requested this from the Chief Minister. SDPI party state president Nellai Mubarak, in a statement, said, "The Tamil festival Pongal will be celebrated for 3 days from Tuesday, January 14th to Thursday, January 16th."

article_image4

Koyambedu

Request for Additional Holidays

He requested the Tamil Nadu government to declare holidays on January 13th and 17th. The Chennai High Court's annual holiday list includes holidays from January 11th to 19th. Based on this, he requested that the Tamil Nadu government also declare holidays on January 13th and 17th. People travel to their hometowns for the Tamil festival.

article_image5

9-Day Holiday

Nellai Mubarak stated that declaring January 13th and 17th as holidays would allow people to plan their travel easily, celebrate the Tamil festival with enthusiasm, and return without difficulty. He added that it would be convenient for employees working outside and school/college students. The Tamil Nadu Government Officials Union, in a letter to Chief Minister Stalin, mentioned that Friday, January 17th, the day after Pongal, is a working day.

article_image6

What is the Tamil Nadu Government's Plan?

The 18th and 19th are Saturday and Sunday. The letter requested a holiday on January 17th, allowing government employees and teachers traveling for Pongal to stay in their hometowns for additional days. There are reports that the government might declare a holiday on either January 13th or 17th for Pongal.

